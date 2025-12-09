Enverus appoints Matt Johnson as president and CRO

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus, the leading energy SaaS and analytics platform, today announced the appointment of Matt Johnson as its new president and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective December 8, 2025.

Johnson brings more than two decades of experience in enterprise software leadership, most recently serving as president of Mitratech, where he led the company through significant growth and executed 19 strategic acquisitions. His leadership encompassed global operations, customer success and commercial transformation, consistently driving innovation and building high-performing teams.

"The company's mission to transform energy through data, analytics, and artificial intelligence is more relevant than ever. I believe we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to lead the future of energy." Post this

"This is a defining moment for Enverus," said Manuj Nikhanj, CEO. "Matt's leadership, vision and operational discipline make him the ideal person to guide us into our next chapter. With Blackstone's support and Matt at the helm, we're poised to accelerate innovation and expand our impact across the energy ecosystem—driven by our AI-first strategy."

"I'm honored to join Enverus at such a pivotal time," said Matt Johnson. "The company's mission to transform energy through data, analytics, and artificial intelligence is more relevant than ever. With the backing of Blackstone and the strength of this team, I believe we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to lead the future of energy intelligence."

About Enverus

Enverus is the energy industry's most trusted source for decision intelligence and operational efficiencies. With petabytes of proprietary data, deep domain expertise and AI-native technology, Enverus empowers customers to invest smarter, operate more efficiently, and scale faster — across upstream, midstream, minerals, power and renewables — all while navigating the most complex energy market in history. Learn more at www.enverus.com.

SOURCE Enverus