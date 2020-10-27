Enverus Launches Next Generation CurveBuilder Technology

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus, the leading energy SaaS and data analytics company, has released the next generation of CurveBuilder, its leading forward curves data management software.

The new web-based CurveBuilder empowers all users within the trade floor — from traders to risk analysts — to create complex forward curve formulas in seconds from any remote working location. This revolutionizes access to forward curve analysis, which was previously siloed and limited to analysts with technical and coding skills.

"Global commodity trading firms are now gaining up-to-the-minute visualization of trade positions with real-time forward curve generation using CurveBuilder," said Simon Crisp, general manager of Enverus Trading & Risk. "The software is web-based, fast, simple and intuitive, enabling traders to quickly visualize market scenarios and perform instant forward curves analysis."

CurveBuilder provides compliance and risk managers access to complete transparency and audit trails within forward curves management, allowing users to track every change in the history of every forward curve, with unique holiday calendars and automated curves for profits and losses (P&L), value at risk (VaR) and market settles.

Democratize trade floor data — find a single source of truth

CurveBuilder's technology empowers traders by delivering an intraday pricing solution and plugs directly into MarketView, an energy market data visualization software, for comprehensive access to market analytics tools for your specialized energy market price data feeds.

The software brings trade floors a solution to organize market data, proprietary data, forward curves and fundamentals data, in a single location. CurveBuilder implementation increases operational efficiencies, risk mitigation and compliance.

About Enverus

Through its SaaS platform, Enverus is the leading data, software and insights company providing innovative technologies and predictive/prescriptive analytics, empowering customers to navigate the future. Enverus' solutions deliver value to more than 6,000 customers in 50 countries across the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, enabling the industry to be more collaborative, efficient and competitive. Enverus is a portfolio company of Genstar Capital. Creating the future of energy together. Learn more at www.enverus.com.

