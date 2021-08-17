Enverus Welcomes PureWest Energy's Collaborative Agreement To Enhance ESG™ Analytics

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus, the leading energy data analytics and SaaS technology company, has announced that PureWest Energy has agreed to use its Enverus ESG™ Analytics capabilities for its environmental, social and governance (ESG) benchmarks and scoring.

PureWest is a leading energy producer in the Rocky Mountain region and the top natural gas producer in the state of Wyoming. As a part of the agreement, PureWest Energy will be working collaboratively with Enverus to provide in-depth data and recommendations to enhance Enverus ESG™ Analytics.

"Providing low-cost energy to the world is an extremely complex process," said Manuj Nikhanj, president of Enverus. "It relies heavily on capital, materials and labor that is constantly changing and in competition with multiple industries. How we measure a company's success in energy is no longer solely by the barrel, Btu or bottom line; it's about the boardroom, social and responsible development, and stewardship, while still being highly efficient and profitable. With ESG performance influencing market perception and being placed as a critical investment criterion, energy companies must take appropriate action to improve their scores. PureWest Energy is a leader in the Western Rockies, and they are fulfilling their corporate mission and social responsibility simultaneously."

Enverus has been underscoring its direct relationships and unmatched capabilities to work hand-in-hand with energy companies to accurately score a company's ESG initiatives and provide much-needed transparency for operators and investors alike. With the exception of Enverus, most ESG scoring systems are performed by generalists who do not carry the same depth and breadth of knowledge around the energy industry's distinctive nuances.

"We are incredibly proud of our broad sustainability initiatives and the long-term value we have created with low-cost, low-methane, ESG-focused natural gas for our investors, communities and customers," said Kelly Bott, senior vice president of ESG, Land and Regulatory at PureWest Energy. "Responsibly sourced natural gas that has been third-party verified is becoming a key component of the energy evolution and will be a valuable tool as our industry works toward net-zero emission goals, both in the U.S. and globally. With Enverus ESG Analytics, our customers and investors have proof positive that we're doing it the right way. You can't have transparency without allowing an outside source to evaluate your operations. Today, we're changing that."

As the topic of ESG evolves, much like the energy industry itself, there are opportunities to rethink ESG. Wall Street is sending a clear message that ESG performance will be a fundamental input into its investment process and Enverus ESG™ Analytics scores U.S. energy companies on several proprietary and company-reported metrics, giving users, including operators and investors, visibility into ESG performance with consistent, transparent data. Enverus' rankings show how operators compare among their peers while highlighting the most environmentally responsible and investible opportunities in the space.

For more than two decades, Enverus has cultivated both public and proprietary energy data to create industry-leading analytics and insights for its 6,000 customers. Enverus ESG™ Analytics lets users track emissions intensity, flaring rates, land use and water use via satellite-enabled proprietary analytics alongside industry-leading data related to production and economics. Users can also track the "S" and "G" elements, including pay disparity and diversity, allowing operators to benchmark themselves holistically against their peers, and giving investors the objective, verifiable data necessary to rank investments for the first time.

About Enverus

Enverus is the leading energy SaaS company delivering highly-technical insights and predictive/prescriptive analytics that empower customers to make decisions that increase profit. Enverus' innovative technologies drive production and investment strategies, enable best practices for energy and commodity trading and risk management, and reduce costs through automated processes across critical business functions. Enverus is a strategic partner to more than 6,000 customers in 50 countries. Learn more at Enverus.com.

About PureWest Energy

PureWest Energy, LLC is a private energy company focused on developing its long-life natural gas reserves in the Pinedale and Jonah Fields of Wyoming's Green River Basin. PureWest controls more than 126,000 gross (115,000 net) acres in and around the prolific Pinedale and Jonah Fields. Additional information on the company is available at PureWest.com.

