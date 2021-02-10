Envestnet | MoneyGuide Adds MaxMyInterest Integration, Empowering Advisors to View and Better Optimize a Client's Full Financial Profile

RICHMOND, Va. and NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | MoneyGuide and MaxMyInterest ("Max") announced an integration to give advisors more insight into clients' held-away cash balances and provide an intelligence-driven solution to help them earn higher yield on their cash.

MoneyGuide users can now seamlessly incorporate Max's patented cash solution into planning efforts with clients looking to build an emergency fund or simply better manage their cash. Advisors can offer their clients a way to obtain preferred rates of up to 0.75% APY on FDIC-insured deposits with same-day liquidity. Advisors can then view these checking and savings account balances directly in client plans within Envestnet | MoneyGuide.

"We believe that everyone deserves a quality financial plan and cash management is an essential part of that," said Tony Leal, President of Envestnet | MoneyGuide. "At MoneyGuide, we're committed to helping clients reach their goals while increasing advisor productivity. With this integration, we will be able to deliver an innovative way for advisors to automatically gain greater visibility into cash balances while helping their clients earn more."

Key Benefits for Advisors and Clients:

Enables advisors to increase productivity by having their clients' held-away cash balances seamlessly appear in MoneyGuide.

Clients can benefit from a set-it-and-forget-it solution that analyzes and automatically helps them allocate cash to their highest-yielding bank accounts, even as rates change.

"Max is used by advisors from more than 1,200 wealth management firms, many of whom are financial planners using MoneyGuide, so we're excited to offer this integration to support even more advisors," said Michael Halloran, Head of Partnerships and Business Development for MaxMyInterest. "MoneyGuide knows that more robust data makes for stronger financial plans. Max combines a unique account aggregation service with preferred rates and terms at select institutions to make it easy for planners to help clients earn more, be smarter with their cash, and achieve their goals."

Information on Envestnet | MoneyGuide's more than 200 integrations is available at https://www.moneyguidepro.com/ifa/Home/IntegrationPartners.

About Envestnet | MoneyGuide

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 105,000 advisors across more than 5,100 companies including 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage the Envestnet platform to grow their businesses and client relationships.



For more information on Envestnet | MoneyGuide, please visit www.moneyguidepro.com and follow us on Twitter at @ENVMoneyGuide or LinkedIn.

About MaxMyInterest

MaxMyInterest ("Max"), a service of Six Trees Capital LLC, offers cash management solutions for financial advisors and their clients, self-directed investors, and institutions to earn dramatically higher yields on cash. Max helps clients ensure their deposits earn the highest yield possible while remaining FDIC-insured. Today, Max members can earn up to 0.75% APY on same-day liquid, FDIC-insured cash, compared to the national savings average of 0.05%.



Learn more about Max's solutions for financial advisors at MaxForAdvisors.com and self-directed clients at MaxMyInterest.com .

