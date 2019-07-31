Envestnet | MoneyGuide and Jackson Announce Strategic Integration Highlighting Value of Annuities Within Comprehensive Wealth Management Plan

POWHATAN, Va., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | MoneyGuide, the creator of a leading financial planning software, MoneyGuidePro®, announced today a new strategic alliance with Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Jackson®), a leading provider of annuities in the U.S., to provide a new comprehensive retirement income module to help advisors better solve the retirement income needs of their clients.

"At Envestnet MoneyGuide, we focus exclusively on developing financial planning software to more effectively motivate each client to create, implement and maintain an investment strategy that best meets his or her lifetime financial goals," said Kevin Hughes, Chief Growth Officer at Envestnet | MoneyGuide. "Early on, we worked with Jackson to enhance our annuity functionality. Their insight has enabled MoneyGuide to do a better job showing the benefits and tradeoffs a lifetime income solution can provide within a comprehensive wealth management plan."

The new partnership coincides with the launch of MoneyGuideElite, an enhanced planning product for advisors seeking to offer more sophisticated planning services. The tool enables advisors to illustrate income distribution and analyze the benefits and tradeoffs of adding an annuity with the help of the new advanced lifetime protection module.

With the added Secure Income Modeling feature, advisors now have the ability to model secure income, including lifetime income benefits. To help launch MoneyGuideElite, Jackson and Envestnet | MoneyGuide have created a new, innovative training process, leveraging Jackson's robust distribution force to roll out the new tool with advisors. The added support from Jackson includes a dedicated team of Advisory Integration Consultants to help advisors looking to leverage this tool in their practices.

"This strategic alliance allows Jackson to help advisors better solve for the retirement income needs of their clients within the industry-leading financial planning tool they are already using," said Dana Malesky, Senior Vice President, Strategic Solutions, Jackson National Life Distributors LLC (JNLD). "We're thrilled to work with Envestnet | MoneyGuide to bring a more seamless integration and added clarity to the comprehensive wealth management planning process."

Jackson is committed to providing education, resources and value-add programs to help financial advisors build their businesses. Financial professionals who would like to learn more about the company can visit www.jackson.com/dash or call Jackson at 800-711-JNLD (5653).

To learn more about the new MoneyGuideElite advanced planning tool, visit MoneyGuidePro online to request a demo.

About Envestnet MoneyGuide

Envestnet, Inc. (ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.

Envestnet Wealth Solutions enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet | Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered independent advisers ("RIAs"). Envestnet | MoneyGuide provides goals-based financial planning applications. Envestnet Data & Analytics enables innovation and insights through its Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation platform.

More than 96,000 advisors and more than 3,800 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest Registered Investment Advisers, and hundreds of Internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences, and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors, and their clients.

For more information, visit www.moneyguidepro.com or follow @MoneyGuidePro.

About Jackson

Jackson is a leading provider of retirement products for industry professionals and their clients. The company and its affiliates offer variable, fixed and fixed index annuities designed for tax-efficient growth and distribution of retirement income for retail customers, as well as products for institutional investors. Jackson is a proud founding member and co-chair of the Alliance for Lifetime Income, a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization formed and supported by 24 of the nation's financial services organizations to create awareness and educate Americans about the importance of protected lifetime income. With $257.7 billion in IFRS assets*, the company prides itself on sound corporate risk management practices and strategic technology initiatives. Focused on thought leadership and education, Jackson provides industry insights and financial representative training on retirement planning and alternative investment strategies. The company is also dedicated to corporate philanthropy and supports nonprofits focused on strengthening families and creating economic opportunities in the communities where its employees live and work. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

*Jackson has $257.7 billion in total IFRS assets and $243.5 billion in IFRS policy liabilities set aside to pay primarily future policyowner benefits (as of December 31, 2018).

Jackson is an indirect subsidiary of Prudential plc, a company incorporated in England and Wales. Prudential plc and its affiliated companies constitute one of the world's leading financial services groups, serving over 26 million customers with $837.1 billion in assets under management (as of December 31, 2018). Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc., a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.

Jackson is the marketing name for Jackson National Life Insurance Company and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York. Jackson National Life Distributors LLC.

