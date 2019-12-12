Envestnet | MoneyGuide Empowers Advisors at Buckingham Wealth Partners to Deliver New Levels of Financial Wellness to Their Clients with its Advanced Planning Solution - MoneyGuideElite

"MoneyGuide was created to ensure individual complex planning needs could be met, and we are thrilled to partner with Buckingham Strategic Wealth to provide scalable and efficient financial planning software," said Tony Leal, President of Envestnet | MoneyGuide . "We view Buckingham as the perfect partner, given how dedicated they are to ensuring their advisors' success. We are excited to work with them and help their advisors get to know their clients better, offer more detailed advice, and help put their clients on the path to achieve financial wellness."

Buckingham Strategic Wealth partnered with MoneyGuide in an effort to ensure their advisors had access to comprehensive software to assist clients with all financial planning decisions. Elite's capabilities on secure income modeling, total income modeling and advanced lifetime protection, enables advisors to illustrate income distribution, analyze the benefits and tradeoffs of annuities in a plan, and uncover a new way of protecting clients.

"As we looked to ensure our advisors had access to the best-in-class client engagement model and allowed our advisors to provide sophisticated investment advice, partnering with MoneyGuide was ideal," said David Levin, Chief Operating Officer of Buckingham Wealth Partners. "MoneyGuide is an industry leader, and we are excited about offering our advisors the use of its premium planning solution – MoneyGuideElite. We are thrilled about this partnership and excited to see the future updates that will continue to provide benefits to our advisors."

Elite was launched in April 2019 and enables advisors to address more complex financial planning needs. For more information on Envestnet MoneyGuide, or to learn more about its suite of products, including MoneyGuideOne and MoneyGuidePro®, visit www.moneyguidepro.com and follow @ENVMoneyGuide.

About Envestnet MoneyGuide

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.

Envestnet Wealth Solutions enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet | Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered independent advisers ("RIAs"). Envestnet | MoneyGuide provides goals-based financial planning applications. Envestnet Data & Analytics enables innovation and insights through its Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation platform.

More than 100,000 advisors and more than 4,700 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client onboarding, improve client digital experiences and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet | MoneyGuide, visit www.moneyguidepro.com and follow @ENVMoneyGuide.

About Buckingham Wealth Partners

Buckingham Wealth Partners is comprised of Buckingham Strategic Wealth and Buckingham Strategic Partners. For investors, we offer a Registered Investment Advisor firm with a nationwide presence that delivers wealth solutions through comprehensive, values-based financial planning and an investment approach built on evidence and facts. For advisors, we offer a comprehensive wealth management platform and practice support and management services engineered to free up their workday so they can spend more time helping clients achieve their dreams of financial prosperity.

SOURCE Envestnet | MoneyGuide

Related Links

https://www.moneyguidepro.com

