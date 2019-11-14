Envestnet | MoneyGuide Joins Advisor Innovation Labs' Platform, Improving Client and Advisor Relationships and User Experience

POWHATAN, Va., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | MoneyGuide, the creator of leading financial planning software, MoneyGuidePro®, today announced it has joined the Advisor Innovation Labs (A.I. Labs) platform, expanding the company's reach to advisors across the industry. The integration allows clients of A.I. Labs to access MoneyGuide tools through a single portal, making MoneyGuide more readily available and accessible to clients.

"One of the most interesting things about our integration with A.I. Labs is that it gives advisors control over the view they share with clients," said Tony Leal, President, Envestnet | MoneyGuide. "Whether it is MyBlocks, the PlayZone® or a Full Financial Plan, the advisor drives how much to share. We are excited to be working with A.I. Labs clients and continuing to expand our reach by creating a more powerful advisor and client experience."

The partnership gives advisors on the A.I. Labs platform access to MoneyGuide's planning capabilities, making it easier for them to incorporate future plans, while seamlessly sharing information with A.I. Labs' over 200 other integrations.

"MoneyGuide is the go-to goal-based planning solution for tens of thousands of advisors," explained Michael Zebrowski, Founder and CEO, Advisor Innovation Labs. "So, by incorporating them as a platform partner and demonstrating the beauty of an ecosystem that seamlessly shares data among applications, we can help ensure the adoption and success of platforms looking to provide comprehensive offerings."

Brinker Capital was one of the first investment management companies to provide advisors and their clients this enhanced experience of seamless integration, with its recently launched One Wealth Life platform. Developed in collaboration with A.I. Labs, One Wealth Life is a web tool that's designed with intuition in mind to help investors view their wealth landscape, personalized for each client. It provides a more user-centric, responsive, and valuable resource to advisors and their clients, allowing advisors to efficiently curate proposals with their clients' goals in mind while gaining access to leading money managers in one place.

"When creating One Wealth Life with A.I. Labs, we reviewed the technology and tools advisors relied on most, and MoneyGuide was at the top of the list," said Brendan McConnell, Chief Operating Officer, Brinker Capital. "A.I. Labs and MoneyGuide brought the art and science of the integration together."

To learn more about the integration between Envestnet MoneyGuide and AI Labs, click here to join us for a webinar. This webinar is for investment professionals only. It is not intended for private investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.

Envestnet Wealth Solutions enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet | Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered independent advisers ("RIAs"). Envestnet | MoneyGuide provides goals-based financial planning applications. Envestnet Data & Analytics enables innovation and insights through its Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation platform.

More than 100,000 advisors and more than 4,700 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest Registered Investment Advisers, and hundreds of Internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences, and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors, and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet | MoneyGuide, visit www.moneyguidepro.com and follow @ENVMoneyGuide.

About Advisor Innovation Labs

Advisor Innovation Labs builds fintech platforms that enhance the client-advisor relationship, and result in double-digit gains in advisor efficiency. By bringing hundreds of integrations together into a single portal, optimizing their interactions with one another, and making them work together, A.I. Labs delivers a system of engagement that offers an unparalleled user experience. Based in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, A.I. Labs currently aggregates over $50 billion in assets, while increasing enterprise and advisor capacity to service clients, and vastly improve user satisfaction. Learn more at AdvisorInnovationLabs.com and twitter.com/AdvisorLabs.

About Brinker Capital

Brinker Capital is a privately-held investment management company with $23.9 billion in assets under management (as of September 30, 2019). For over 30 years, Brinker Capital's purpose has been to deliver an institutional multi-asset class investment experience to individual clients. Brinker Capital's highly strategic, disciplined approach has provided investors the potential to achieve their long-term goals while controlling risk. With a focus on wealth creation and management, Brinker Capital serves financial advisors and their clients by providing high-quality investment manager due diligence, asset allocation, portfolio construction, and client communication services. Brinker Capital, Inc., is a registered investment advisor. Learn more at BrinkerCapital.com and twitter.com/BrinkerCapital.

