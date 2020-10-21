Envestnet | MoneyGuide Now Offering Premium Version of Plan Analytics

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After launching plan analytics earlier this year, Envestnet | MoneyGuide is now offering Plan Analytics Premium, an add-on component that takes the data sifting and visualization capabilities of the current version to the next level. The premium version is available to new and existing MoneyGuide subscribers, including users of MoneyGuideOneSM, MoneyGuidePro®, and MoneyGuideEliteSM.

In addition to the smart, efficiently produced analysis provided by the plan analytics offering, Plan Analytics Premium gives advisors access to the Plan PulseTM and Client Opportunities features. (A third feature, Recommendations, or actionable advice on next steps for the advisor to take, is included in the package and is coming soon after this release.)

Plan Pulse™ : Auto-updates a plan's Probability of Success on a weekly basis. Advisors can easily filter by the Monte Carlo meter and take immediate action if needed. Plan Pulse™ will calculate the Probability of Success for clients with plans that meet a certain threshold of account integration.



Client Opportunities: Segments plan data into actionable lists based on a number of data-sets that identify opportunities to engage with clients. For example, an advisor can see clients who are close to retirement age, listed in order of status, or group clients in other age brackets to identify related opportunities, including insurance, health, and lending.



Recommendations (Coming Soon): Makes smart list functionality even simpler. For example, it mines and surfaces key data and pushes ever-changing recommendations on portfolios the advisor might target/address to ensure they don't miss a chance to give great advice.

"Since we launched the planning analytics tool earlier this year, we have been hearing a resounding request from our clients," said Tony Leal, President of Envestnet | MoneyGuide. "And that is, they want more of it. This premium version is our answer; it does even more of the 'heavy lifting' for advisors who use MoneyGuide and empowers them to quickly identify new opportunities for helping their clients achieve financial wellness. For example, an advisor can be alerted to which clients may benefit from having a conversation on life insurance options"

For more information on this new offering, interested parties can attend a webinar on Tuesday, October 27 and Thursday, October 29 at 4:00 PM ET by signing up here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/3745660493172161808

