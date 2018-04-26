Envestnet | PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs

The Impact Small Cap Core Portfolio-ESG, Impact International ADR Portfolio-ESG, and Impact Emerging Markets ADR Portfolio-ESG are constructed by PMC's Quantitative Research Group (QRG) using environmental, social, and governance (ESG) company data from Sustainalytics, a leading independent global provider of ESG research and ratings. For more information, visit http://www.investpmc.com/impact.

"Our QP products provide cost-efficient, transparent access to high-sustainability securities across multiple asset classes, and can be tailored to an investor's goals and preferences using a separately managed account (SMA) structure," said Brandon Thomas, Chief Investment Officer of Envestnet | PMC. "Advisors have increasingly been incorporating QPs into client portfolios, as they recognize the value of our QPs and the cost-effective exposure to important market segments they provide. We look forward to continuing to work with advisors to deliver the attributes of both active and passive investment strategies."

Like PMC's other Impact QPs, these three new portfolios utilize a direct indexing approach, explicitly focusing on companies with high sustainability ratings and/or environmental, social, and governance priorities. In combination with PMC's Overlay Services offering, QPs offer tax-loss harvesting opportunities for potential "tax alpha" which can add significant value on an annual basis.

"Our Impact QPs empower advisors and institutions to offer clients an index-based solution comprised of companies that are selected to optimize the overall portfolio in terms of positive ESG factors to help align their clients' investments with their values—and to do so with the same amount of control and transparency as an SMA along with the lower cost of an ETF," said James Lumberg, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Envestnet. "We remain committed to enhancing our suite of impact investing products to help advisors and institutions demonstrate further value for their clients while also improving investment outcomes."

PMC team members will be on hand at the upcoming Total Impact industry gathering, taking place from April 26-27, 2018 at Cira Center in Philadelphia. The conference, put together by Good Capital Project and ImpactPHL with support from Envestnet, will provide wealth management professionals with the tools, insights, and connections to build a total impact portfolio that can help their clients achieve their financial and social goals. For more information, visit https://www.goodcapitalproject.com/total-impact.

PMC's Impact Investing platform provides access to approximately 100 impact asset managers offering 250 solutions. Investment managers must consistently outperform their benchmarks on a risk-adjusted basis while fulfilling ESG-related objectives in order to be chosen for the platform. All managers are continually and thoroughly vetted by QRG in partnership with Sustainalytics and Veris Wealth Partners, a leading impact investing wealth management firm.

PMC's QPs were named Innovative Investment Solution of the Year at the 2018 Family Wealth Report Awards dinner at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City on March 8. In February, PMC's suite of impact investing products, including its QPs, won the 2018 Private Wealth Management Award for Best Investment Platform-Innovation.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology enhances advisor productivity and strengthens the wealth management process. Envestnet empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver better outcomes.

Envestnet enables financial advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices. Institutional-quality research and advanced portfolio solutions are provided through Envestnet | PMC, our Portfolio Management Consultants group. Envestnet | Yodlee is a leading data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet | Tamarac provides leading rebalancing, reporting, and practice management software for advisors. Envestnet | Retirement Solutions provides an integrated platform that combines leading practice management technology, research, data aggregation and fiduciary managed account solutions.

More than 59,000 advisors and 2,900 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 39 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest Registered Investment Advisers, and hundreds of Internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow @ENVintel.

Media Contact:

Dana Taormina

JConnelly for Envestnet | PMC

(973) 850-7305

dtaormina@jconnelly.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/envestnet--pmc-launches-three-new-impact-qps-300636644.html

SOURCE Envestnet | PMC

Related Links

http://www.envestnet.com

