Envestnet | Tamarac Bundles FIX Flyer's Co-Pilot OMS to Advance Trading Capabilities

CHICAGO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | Tamarac (www.tamaracinc.com) and FIX Flyer (www.fixflyer.com) announce a partnership to enhance trading capabilities for advisors currently using Tamarac Trading. Flyer's Co-Pilot order management system (OMS) is now integrated with Tamarac using its open API. This partnership offers advisors an advanced solution for trading equities and mutual funds, accessing broker trading algorithms, connecting with brokers and allocating trades through Flyer's Co-Pilot OMS.

"We are excited for this partnership with Flyer to offer advanced trading solutions to RIAs looking to improve their processes and better serve their clients," said Andina Anderson, Executive Managing Director at Envestnet | Tamarac. "By partnering with the best tech solution companies in the wealth management industry, we are creating opportunities for RIAs to take advantage of our suite of technology solutions, with our open API structure, that best fits their business needs."

With Co-Pilot's capabilities integrated on Tamarac's comprehensive platform, users will benefit from increased efficiencies and streamlined operations for RIAs managing accounts and trading on behalf of their clients. This enables trading with multiple custodians and brokers through a centralized OMS and Flyer Trading Network, an advanced, multi-asset trading network. Advisors will have enhanced order blocking and trade away capabilities, direct access to broker algorithms and fully integrated post-trade processing with an agile allocation engine.

"Tamarac has proven expertise in providing technology-driven solutions for RIAs," said Bradley Kellogg, COO at Flyer. "We are delighted to be collaborating with Tamarac to strengthen its platform trading capabilities and improving the overall client's end-to-end trading experience by automating manual trading steps."

Co-Pilot is expected to be available to advisors on the Tamarac platform this summer. Tamarac customers interested in activating Flyer's Co-Pilot OMS may learn more at the Tech Pavilion at this year's Envestnet Advisor Summit® in Austin Texas on May 1-2, 2019. To learn more about the Advisor Summit, visit www.envestnet.com/advisorsummit/.

About Flyer

Flyer is a leading provider of trading tools, connectivity, and infrastructure for the wealth management industry. Flyer automates the trade lifecycle with Co-Pilot, an order management system, and Flyer Trading Network, a multi-asset trading network. The platform unifies access to major custodians and brokers while providing intelligent GUIs and APIs for managing positions, orders, trades, and allocations.

For more information about Flyer, please visit www.co-pilotflyer.com and follow @FIXFlyer.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.

Envestnet Wealth enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet | Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered independent advisors (RIAs). Envestnet Data & Analytics provides intelligent solutions that enable dynamic innovation through its Envestnet | Yodlee platform.

More than 3,500 enterprises and over 96,000 advisors including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest Registered Investment Advisors, and hundreds of Internet services companies leverage Envestnet technology and services.

For more information about Envestnet | Tamarac, please visit www.tamaracinc.com and follow @TamaracInc.

