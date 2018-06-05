Envestnet | Tamarac Enhances Integration with BNY Mellon's Pershing NetX360®

CHICAGO, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | Tamarac (www.tamaracinc.com) announced an enhanced integration with BNY Mellon's Pershing (Pershing) on its Tamarac platform and client portal. The extended integration will improve the platform's capabilities for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) and their clients by introducing a single platform through which both parties can access Pershing custodial documents via the customizable Tamarac client portal.

"RIAs already taking advantage of the Pershing integration through the Tamarac platform will see an even greater ease of use for both themselves and their clients due to this enhancement," said Brandon Rembe, managing director at Envestnet, chief technology officer at Tamarac. "As we continue to deepen our partnership with Pershing, RIAs and investors will benefit from further ease of use and an even more efficient investing experience."

The new features enhance an existing integration with Pershing's NetX360® open-architecture platform originally announced in 2016. RIAs working with Pershing Advisor Solutions and their clients will now have access to this next-level offering. In addition to accessing important documents through Pershing, clients will now be able to access them through the Tamarac client portal as well, creating ease of use and a streamlined user experience for advisor and client alike.

"We believe successful wealth management firms will continue to offer more personalized and holistic digital experiences," said Evan LaHuta, managing director and head of client experience at BNY Mellon's Pershing Advisor Solutions. "This new integration with Tamarac is a great example of how we are helping advisory firms deliver personalized information to their clients whenever they want, wherever they want."

Those attending the Pershing iNSITE 18 conference in Orlando June 6-8 can visit the Envestnet | Tamarac booth to hear from experts on the platform and learn more about the new features.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology enhances advisor productivity and strengthens the wealth management process. Envestnet empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver better outcomes.

Envestnet enables financial advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices. Institutional-quality research and advanced portfolio solutions are provided through Envestnet | PMC, our Portfolio Management Consultants group. Envestnet | Yodlee is a leading data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet | Tamarac provides leading rebalancing, reporting, and practice management software for advisors. Envestnet | Retirement Solutions provides retirement advisors with an integrated platform that combines leading practice management technology, research and due diligence, data aggregation, compliance tools, fiduciary solutions and intelligent managed account solutions.

More than 87,000 advisors and 3,000 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest Registered Investment Advisors, and hundreds of Internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences, and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors, and their clients.

For more information about Envestnet | Tamarac, please visit www.tamaracinc.com and follow @TamaracInc.

