Envestnet | Tamarac Enhances PortfolioCenter® to Optimize Advisor Efficiencies and Improve Data Management

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | Tamarac today deployed strategic enhancements to PortfolioCenter®, a portfolio management and reporting engine for small- to mid-sized registered independent advisers (RIAs). The upgrades improve user efficiency by streamlining administrative tasks, giving RIAs more time and flexibility to provide valuable, personalized advice.

"This is a tested, trusted tool that thousands of advisors depend on every day," said Andina Anderson, Executive Managing Director of Envestnet | Tamarac. "So following our acquisition of PortfolioCenter in April, we've been focused on developing functionality to simplify day-to-day operations, and boost performance and scalability. We're building on a strong foundation to continue to make sure the software is meaningful and effective for all users."

The recent updates to PortfolioCenter include:

Account Transfer Wizard – RIAs using PortfolioCenter are now able to select files for bulk transfer between accounts. This enhancement significantly reduces time spent for those managing numerous accounts for one client, freeing up time and improving user experience.

– RIAs using PortfolioCenter are now able to select files for bulk transfer between accounts. This enhancement significantly reduces time spent for those managing numerous accounts for one client, freeing up time and improving user experience. Export Wizard – Enhancements to the Export Wizard tool boost safety and security of clients' personal information. Key account details are masked when running exports such as asset class intervals, rebalancing and billing history.

– Enhancements to the Export Wizard tool boost safety and security of clients' personal information. Key account details are masked when running exports such as asset class intervals, rebalancing and billing history. Billing Summary Reports – All billing summary reports now include information on current portfolio value, which improves transparency, and allows advisers to quickly identify rates outside the typical range and other potential anomalies.

This is Tamarac's first set of enhancements since acquiring PortfolioCenter. Additional upgrades are underway which will focus on increased scalability and performance benefitting all clients that leverage the Tamarac platform.

RIAs and firms interested in learning more about PortfolioCenter should reach out to their Envestnet representative or visit tamaracpc.com.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to understand their clients, and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.

Envestnet Wealth Solutions enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet | Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered independent advisers (RIAs). Envestnet | MoneyGuide provides goals-based financial planning applications. Envestnet Data & Analytics enables innovation and insights through its Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation platform.

More than 100,000 advisors and more than 4,700 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information about Envestnet | Tamarac, please visit tamaracinc.com , and follow @ENVTamarac on Twitter and Envestnet | Tamarac on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Envestnet | Tamarac

