Envestnet | Tamarac Introduces Enhanced Business Intelligence Reports

CHICAGO, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | Tamarac (www.tamaracinc.com) enhanced its Business Intelligence reports to enable advisors to gain better insight into their clients and the performance of their firm. The new reports allow Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) to generate dynamic reports on client preferences and revenue trends, including benchmarking their performance against more than 900 hundred firms using the award-winning Tamarac platform.

"Better intelligence leads to better outcomes for both advisors and their clients," said Stuart DePina, president of Envestnet | Tamarac. "RIAs are looking for more actionable insights that enable them to deepen client relationships and better understand their revenue flows. Our client-centered intelligence allows firms to avoid unsupported assumptions and implement best practices that can bridge gaps with their competitors."

Tamarac business intelligence reports include:

Firm Revenue – This report aggregates billing data into one report, allowing comprehensive revenue distribution analysis and tracking at the firm and advisor level over a variety of date periods using our new payout module. Firms can breakdown how much revenue was brought in by an advisor and how much needs to be paid out to a third party. Available today.

– This report aggregates billing data into one report, allowing comprehensive revenue distribution analysis and tracking at the firm and advisor level over a variety of date periods using our new payout module. Firms can breakdown how much revenue was brought in by an advisor and how much needs to be paid out to a third party. Available today. Client Utilization – Firms can access data on how many households use the client portal and how often they log on. Advisors can also find out if clients are accessing the client portal via mobile devices or desktop and how often they are opening their quarterly statements. Available on May 18 .

– Firms can access data on how many households use the client portal and how often they log on. Advisors can also find out if clients are accessing the client portal via mobile devices or desktop and how often they are opening their quarterly statements. Available on . Money In and Money Out –RIAs can break out revenue and assets under management (AUM) by existing, new and departing clients and set parameters for how to define each category. This report will provide deeper insights on why asset and revenue shifts are occurring, allowing firms to determine the effect of factors such as market movements or an increase in new and/or departing clients. Available in summer of 2018.

Envestnet | Tamarac will frequently update and add to the Business Intelligence reports during 2018 based on ongoing feedback from RIAs.

