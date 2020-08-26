Envestnet | Tamarac Named 'Best-In-Class' Vendor by Aite Group

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) announces that Envestnet | Tamarac (Tamarac) has been named a "Best-In-Class" portfolio management and reporting system vendor in Aite Group's most recent industry impact report, published in August 2020.

The study evaluated technology providers to registered investment advisers (RIAs) in accordance with the Aite Matrix, a proprietary Aite Group vendor assessment framework which focuses on vendor stability, client strength, product features, and client service. The Aite Matrix impact report compares and contrasts leading vendor offerings and strategies to help RIAs select the ideal portfolio management and reporting solutions for meeting the changing needs of their clients.

"Tamarac was the only provider ranked 'Best-In-Class' in the Aite Matrix report. One of the major contributors to that ranking was the feedback we received from its clients," said Greg O'Gara, Senior Analyst in Aite Group's Wealth Management practice. "Tamarac clients unequivocally stated they would recommend Tamarac to others, select Tamarac again on renewal, and were enthusiastic about the firm's long-term strategic vision and strength. That was unique among providers in this research."

The report states that Tamarac achieved a high score in all Aite Matrix categories, noting, "Many clients cite the fact that the Tamarac applications are well integrated and all work seamlessly." Additional excerpts from the Aite Matrix study include:

"Tamarac scores well in vendor strength due to its stability and client strength—a measure of its overall long-term business viability as a product and service provider."





"The combination of client service and robust product features gives Tamarac the highest score in product performance, making it a best-in-class provider."

To read more of the report, "Aite Matrix: RIA Portfolio Management and Reporting Systems," please visit https://www.tamaracinc.com/_MediaMaster/_Media_2017/PDF/Aite-Matrix-Advisor-Portfolio-Management-and-Reporting-Systems.pdf.

"We are honored to receive such glowing praise for our unified platform and our support infrastructure from the RIAs we serve," said Andina Anderson, Executive Managing Director of Envestnet | Tamarac. "We continue to enhance our goals-based financial planning and data aggregation capabilities—as well as our core reporting, trading, and CRM applications—to give advisors a fuller picture of every client's held and held-away assets. Now more than ever, these comprehensive, holistic insights are vital for helping clients navigate uncertain market conditions along the journey to financial wellness."

Additional wealth management industry insights from Aite Group are available at https://www.aitegroup.com/research/wealth-management.

