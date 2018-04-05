Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application

CHICAGO, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | Tamarac (www.tamaracinc.com) announced today that it received the 2018 Family Wealth Report Award for best portfolio management software for the second straight year. The company was recognized for its Tamarac Reporting™ portfolio management, performance reporting, billing and client portal application, which is part of the Tamarac platform for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs).

"We are very pleased to be honored by Family Wealth Awards for the second straight year for our best-in-class portfolio management solution," said Stuart DePina, president of Envestnet | Tamarac. "This award is a testament to our commitment to continuous improvement and to the caliber of our portfolio management application, which enables RIAs to better engage with their clients and demonstrate the value they provide."

The award reflects the continual enhancements that are made to Tamarac Reporting, including:

Mobile App : An engaging, custom branded mobile app that optimizes each client's portal for Apple iOS and Android mobile devices.

: An engaging, custom branded mobile app that optimizes each client's portal for Apple iOS and Android mobile devices. Customizable Dashboard : Enables advisors to design and customize their own dashboards to present the information they need to do their job better, including seeing a snapshot of their book of business or identifying areas that require their attention.

: Enables advisors to design and customize their own dashboards to present the information they need to do their job better, including seeing a snapshot of their book of business or identifying areas that require their attention. Dynamic Reports : Advisors can access a range of interactive and customizable reports on everything from transaction information to holdings, account performance, asset allocation and capital flows.

: Advisors can access a range of interactive and customizable reports on everything from transaction information to holdings, account performance, asset allocation and capital flows. PDF Reports : Tamarac empowers firms with the ability to easily build, edit, customize and brand PDF reports for clients, including the ability to automatically generate and deliver custom quarter-end reports to clients' documents vaults for secure access with the click of a button.

: Tamarac empowers firms with the ability to easily build, edit, customize and brand PDF reports for clients, including the ability to automatically generate and deliver custom quarter-end reports to clients' documents vaults for secure access with the click of a button. Document Vault : A secure cloud-based file storage and sharing system with a robust and intuitive interface.

: A secure cloud-based file storage and sharing system with a robust and intuitive interface. Data Quality : Best-in-class data aggregation, trade reconciliation, and daily data audits.

: Best-in-class data aggregation, trade reconciliation, and daily data audits. Business Intelligence Reports : Tamarac leverages benchmarking data from thousands of RIAs to provide clients with analytics on the health of their firm, comparing fees, growth and asset allocation.

: Tamarac leverages benchmarking data from thousands of RIAs to provide clients with analytics on the health of their firm, comparing fees, growth and asset allocation. Integrated Financial Planning : Tamarac's flexible open platform enables advisors to conduct integrated financial planning, leveraging tools such as MoneyGuidePro®, eMoney® and Envestnet Logix™.

: Tamarac's flexible open platform enables advisors to conduct integrated financial planning, leveraging tools such as MoneyGuidePro®, eMoney® and Envestnet Logix™. Billing: Tamarac's sophisticated billing capabilities automate a wide range of advanced billing options.

This Family Wealth Report Award is representative of the success of the Tamarac platform, a comprehensive solution that combines award-winning portfolio management, reporting, client portal, trading and customer relationship management (CRM) capabilities into a single solution. Close to 1000 RIA firms, collectively managing over $1T in assets, utilize the Tamarac platform to grow their business with greater efficiency and engage their clients.

Tamarac will continue to rapidly innovate during the course of this year, with a focus on their client portal and mobile apps, by adding prospecting and onboarding capabilities, personal budgeting, financial planning, and much more.

"The firms who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations. These awards were judged solely on the basis of entrants' submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which had to be answered focusing on the client experience, not quantitative performance metrics. That is a unique, and I believe, compelling feature," said Stephen Harris, CEO of ClearView Financial Media and publisher of Family Wealth Report. "These awards recognize the very best operators in the private client industry, with 'independence,' 'integrity' and 'genuine insight' the watchwords of the judging process – such that the awards truly reflect excellence in wealth management."

Presented annually, the Family Wealth Report Awards recognize companies, teams and individuals from the global private banking, wealth management and advisor communities that have demonstrated innovation and excellence during the previous calendar year. An expert panel of judges is drawn from both private banks and trusted advisors/consultants to the sector. The 2018 Family Wealth Report Award for portfolio management was presented to Envestnet | Tamarac at an awards dinner held in New York on March 7.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology enhances advisor productivity and strengthens the wealth management process. Envestnet empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver better outcomes.

Envestnet enables financial advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices. Institutional-quality research and advanced portfolio solutions are provided through Envestnet | PMC, our Portfolio Management Consultants group. Envestnet | Yodlee is a leading data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet | Tamarac provides leading rebalancing, reporting, and practice management software for advisors. Envestnet | Retirement Solutions provides retirement advisors with an integrated platform that combines leading practice management technology, research and due diligence, data aggregation, compliance tools, fiduciary solutions and intelligent managed account solutions.

More than 59,000 advisors and 2,900 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 39 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest Registered Investment Advisors, and hundreds of Internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences, and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors, and their clients.

