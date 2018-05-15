Envestnet | Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit

CHICAGO, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | Tamarac (www.tamaracinc.com) will announce new financial planning capabilities at this week's 2018 Advisor Summit in New Orleans. Scheduled to launch in early 2019, the new functionality will empower Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) to manage both cash flow and goals-based financial planning in a single platform.

RIAs and their clients will be able to access the new cash flow and goals-based financial planning capabilities directly through Tamarac's award-winning portfolio management application, Tamarac Reporting™, including the integrated client portal1 and mobile app. The new offering will also be available as a full standalone module. Envestnet | Tamarac has plans to continue to enhance its integrations with its third party financial planning software partners to give RIAs more choice and make goals-based planning a core component of client engagement.

"The increasing role of financial planning with regard to how advisors are engaging their clients drives our efforts to deliver on a range of options through the Tamarac platform," said Ashley Dahl, CFP®, vice president of product management, Envestnet | Tamarac. "We see an opportunity to not only bring together cash-flow and goals-based financial planning into a single platform and client portal experience, but to also provide a feature-set that enables advisors to target and support a wide range of investor types and grow their business."

The Tamarac financial planning application will bring together capabilities that uniquely address the needs of a range of investor types, delivering a span of features and tools that will benefit Millennials and HENRYs (high earners, not rich yet), as well as generational and ultra-high-net-worth clients. RIAs will benefit from the ability to support new client types and grow their businesses.

Those attending this week's 2018 Advisor Summit in New Orleans will have the opportunity to see a preview of the new capabilities, including additional details on what's on the horizon for RIAs in terms of prospecting, onboarding, financial planning, budgeting, and more.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology enhances advisor productivity and strengthens the wealth management process. Envestnet empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver better outcomes.

Envestnet enables financial advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices. Institutional-quality research and advanced portfolio solutions are provided through Envestnet | PMC, our Portfolio Management Consultants group. Envestnet | Yodlee is a leading data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet | Tamarac provides leading rebalancing, reporting, and practice management software for advisors. Envestnet | Retirement Solutions provides retirement advisors with an integrated platform that combines leading practice management technology, research and due diligence, data aggregation, compliance tools, fiduciary solutions and intelligent managed account solutions.

More than 87,000 advisors and 3,000 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest Registered Investment Advisors, and hundreds of Internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences, and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors, and their clients.

For more information about Envestnet | Tamarac, please visit www.tamaracinc.com and follow @TamaracInc.

