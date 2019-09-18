Envestnet | Tamarac to Provide Tamarac Reporting® and Trading® Technology to Rockbridge Investment Management

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | Tamarac announced today a partnership with Syracuse, N.Y.-based Rockbridge Investment Management to provide reporting and trading technology services. The technology will support Rockbridge's goals for growth while simplifying back-end processes and improving client experience for the more than 750 families the firm serves.

"We are delighted to partner with Rockbridge Investment Management, a former PortfolioCenter firm, to support their advisors and clients by helping deliver on their commitment to financial wellness," said Andina Anderson, Executive Managing Director of Envestnet | Tamarac. "We look forward to working together with Rockbridge to provide their advisors with best-in-class portfolio management and client engagement capabilities and support the firm's ambitious growth plans going forward."

Rockbridge advisors will have access to Tamarac's aggregated performance reporting features, building upon advisors' capabilities to see a holistic view of their clients' accounts. Tamarac Trading will bring a more seamless experience for advisors to free up time to strengthen client relationships and grow their businesses.

"We are really excited about the value Tamarac will bring to our business as we seek to grow and serve more families," said Craig Buckhout, Managing Partner, Rockbridge Investment Management. "More than just enhanced reporting and portfolio rebalancing, we've focused on making sure our advisors have what they need to work well with our clients. The more efficiency we gain from this technology, the more time our advisors will have to build meaningful relationships with current and new clients."

Buckhout added that Rockbridge views Tamarac's performance metric software as another important feature, as the firm's goal is to spend more time with clients and less time on back-end processes. The new technology is seen as a way to accomplish that goal, as well as a means to monitor the firm's progress.

Rockbridge advisors are managing more than $750 million in assets for their clients and expect to benefit from time savings, seamless transitions and trading processes, as well as access to more holistic data in client reporting. Rockbridge has begun the process with the support of Tamarac to onboard advisors and expects to be fully operational on the platform by Q1 2020.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.

Envestnet Wealth Solutions enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet | Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered independent advisors ("RIAs"). Envestnet | MoneyGuide provides goals-based financial planning applications. Envestnet Data & Analytics enables innovation and insights through its Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation platform.

More than 99,000 advisors and more than 4,100 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest Registered Investment Advisers and hundreds of internet services companies leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow us on Twitter @ENVintel. For more information on Tamarac, please visit www.tamaracinc.com and follow us on Twitter @ENVTamarac

About Rockbridge Investment Management

Rockbridge Investment Management is a fee-only wealth management firm serving 750 families across New York State and beyond. Our mission is to build lifelong relationships with our clients that empower them to fully enjoy their lives.

Rockbridge provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services. We believe that our fee-only approach matters! It means that our clients are our sole source of compensation, with no third-party providers distracting us from providing unparalleled, no-nonsense advice.

Rockbridge serves the academic and medical communities, as well as business owners and other professionals. We believe our collaborative team approach to client care makes us an ideal fit for families seeking to align their assets with their most meaningful life goals.

For more information about Rockbridge, please visit www.rockbridgeinvest.com or give us a call at (315) 671-0588.

