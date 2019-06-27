Envestnet | Tamarac to Support Merrill Private Wealth Management Advisors With Tamarac Reporting®

CHICAGO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | Tamarac today announced that it will provide more than 200 Merrill Private Wealth Management teams with access to its award-winning portfolio management and reporting solution, helping them offer aggregated performance reporting to clients with complex financial portfolios.

"We're excited about the opportunity to provide these services to Merrill," said Andina Anderson, executive managing director of Envestnet | Tamarac. "Our technology's unsurpassed capabilities will help provide comprehensive client reporting, regardless of where the assets are held, enhancing the experience of Merrill's clients."

In addition to aggregated performance reporting, Merrill private wealth advisors will benefit from powerful portfolio analysis, a range of interactive reports on performance metrics, and a customizable dashboard that includes information held at other financial institutions if the client prefers. Tamarac and Merrill have begun onboarding and setting up servicing for an initial group of up to 1,000 Merrill Private Wealth Management clients.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.

Envestnet Wealth Solutions enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet | Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered independent advisers ("RIAs"). Envestnet MoneyGuide provides goals-based financial planning applications. Envestnet Data & Analytics enables innovation and insights through its Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation platform.

More than 96,000 advisors and more than 3,800 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest Registered Investment Advisers, and hundreds of Internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences, and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors, and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow @ENVintel.

SOURCE Envestnet | Tamarac

