Envestnet | Yodlee and Productfy Enter Partnership to Offer Single Technology Platform for Early-Stage Startups to Embed Financial Products

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | Yodlee (NYSE: ENV), a leading data aggregation and analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services announced today it is partnering with Productfy, a developer-focused business-to-business (B2B) FinTech platform that provides embedded financial products, to offer a single platform for quicker development of financial products and solutions for FinTech startups.

Through the partnership, FinTech developers who use Productfy's platform will have immediate access through a single interface to Envestnet | Yodlee's best-in-class data aggregation and account verification services, plus Automated Clearing House (ACH), "know-your-customer" (KYC), card issuance, credit data, and other capabilities also offered through Productfy. Through Productfy's self-service onboarding, managed compliance, and network of bank and enablement partners, developer teams will be able to bring innovative financial solutions to market faster by utilizing multiple vendors in one environment.

"Envestnet | Yodlee has a long history of working with Productfy, as they are an alumnus of our incubator program," said Jeff Cain, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Envestnet | Yodlee. "This partnership is a win for developers, because we enable the start-up FinTech community to focus on getting their financial solutions to market quickly and comprehensively, while reducing traditional barriers to entry.

"We've learned that FinTech startups need an all-in-one solution that combines managed compliance, unified due diligence, and a world-class DevX to successfully launch a financial product," said Duy Vo, Founder and CEO of Productfy. "Our value goes beyond helping our clients launch a product in as little as three weeks, but also we provide an enablement service that helps them achieve commercial success."

The Envestnet | Yodlee platform has proudly fueled innovation for financial institutions and FinTech for more than 20 years ultimately helping consumers achieve financial wellness. Envestnet | Yodlee is the market leader in financial data aggregation, partnering with more than 1,400 financial institutions and fintech innovators, including 15 of the top 20 U.S. banks, enabling a massive data network associated with tens of millions of consumers who use platform-related personalized apps and services.

The partnership will be the focus of an upcoming webinar on March 10 featuring Cain, Vo and other experts from Envestnet | Yodlee and Productfy. More information and registration for the webinar can be found here.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 106,000 advisors and more than 5,100 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services that help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet | Yodlee, please visit www.yodlee.com, subscribe to our blog, and follow us on Twitter (@Yodlee) and LinkedIn.

About Productfy

Productfy is a developer-friendly platform that makes it easy for companies to build and launch financial products. With embeddable applications built on top of a flexible general ledger and backed by world-class financial and compliance experts, companies can access a unified solution to accelerate innovation and time to market. With Productfy, developers can configure in hours, integrate in days, and go from idea to full stack deployment in as little as 3 weeks.

For more information, please visit www.productfy.io

