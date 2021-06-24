Envestnet | Yodlee Announces Availability of Key Data Analytics Products on AWS Data Exchange

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | Yodlee (NYSE: ENV), a leading data aggregation and analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services announced today the availability of its industry-leading data analytics on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data Exchange, a service that makes it easy to find and subscribe to third-party data in the cloud.

Through the collaboration, Envestnet | Yodlee's data analytics products will be available immediately on one of the fastest growing data marketplaces, enabling businesses to quickly access the data analytics for a broad range of investment management and corporate planning insights. Envestnet | Yodlee's data analytics provide insights into competitive landscapes, customer brand affinity, unique consumer spending trends and more, enabling critical decisions that can impact revenue or reduce risk.

"Through AWS Data Exchange, businesses interested in utilizing Envestnet | Yodlee's strategic insights have never had more simplified access," said Bill Parsons, Group President of Data Analytics, Envestnet | Yodlee. "We are constantly striving to make our data analytics easier to integrate and this collaboration does just that. We're thrilled to be working with AWS to make our products more easily accessible to their vast global customer base."

AWS customers can access Envestnet | Yodlee Data Analytics content directly via AWS Data Exchange; more information is available here .

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 106,000 advisors and more than 5,200 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services that help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet | Yodlee, please visit www.yodlee.com , subscribe to our blog , and follow us on Twitter ( @Yodlee ) and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Envestnet | Yodlee