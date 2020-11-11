Envestnet | Yodlee Announces the Winners of Its FinTech Innovation Achievements at the 2020 Benzinga Global FinTech Awards

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | Yodlee , a leading data aggregation and analytics platform for financial service providers, in partnership with financial media outlet Benzinga, today announced the winners of the Envestnet | Yodlee FinTech Innovation Achievements. The winners were recognized during the 2020 ceremony of the annual Benzinga Global FinTech Awards .

The five winners within the four categories of the FinTech Innovation Achievements were selected based on their outstanding accomplishments this year in leveraging new technology and disruptive strategies to broaden the scope and benefit of financial services to a greater array of consumers. Additionally, special consideration was given to firms that have distinguished themselves through the unprecedented social and economic changes that have characterized 2020, encouraging financial wellness in a time of great economic uncertainty.

The award recipients are as follows:

Wells Fargo – for evolving consumer enablement and protection in financial data sharing

Grow My Harvest – for their all in one platform for consumer finances with exceptional user growth and consumer delight

Carolina FinTech Hub – for their commitment to build a community fostering innovation at every turn during the pandemic

Standard Bank (Johannesburg, South Africa) – for their achievement in offering financial wellness services that truly provide a comprehensive solution for its clients

86 400 (Sydney, Australia) – for their award-winning customer experience focusing on trust, empathy and simplicity

We are particularly excited to present these awards especially in these unprecedented times. There has been some phenomenal work being done and it is really important to recognize these companies," said Christine Loredo, Envestnet | Yodlee's Vice President of Evangelism. "We partnered with Benzinga once more to have a solid media platform to communicate these great achievements."

About the Awards

The Benzinga Global FinTech Awards are an annual event that brings together luminaries and pioneers of the FinTech industry for a multiple-day celebration of excellence and networking among the leading voices in finance, technology and business.

The 2020 ceremony was the 6th and most ambitious awards yet, surmounting the challenges of the ongoing global pandemic by conducting all aspects of the event virtually. In line with the awards recognition of innovation through technology, the 2020 Benzinga Global FinTech Awards defied this supposed limitation by convening experts and visionaries to speak to the emerging challenges and opportunities that have characterized the early 21st century.

This year also represents the second year in which Envestnet | Yodlee sponsored the proceedings, bringing not only more than two decades of expertise from within the FinTech industry to the events, but also expanding the network of participants and subject matter experts in attendance.

Through its partnership with the Benzinga Global FinTech Awards, Envestnet | Yodlee aims to promote industry-wide innovation through its sponsorship and recognition of those disruptive innovators that create positive and diverse change within the financial services space.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 105,000 advisors and more than 5,100 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage the Envestnet platform to grow their business and client relationships.





For more information on Envestnet | Yodlee, please visit www.yodlee.com, subscribe to our blog, and follow us on Twitter (@Yodlee) and LinkedIn.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga's news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga's original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites including Yahoo! Finance MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business, and MarketWatch.

