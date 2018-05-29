Envestnet | Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region

Matt aims to help Envestnet | Yodlee bring about innovative and flexible data aggregation solutions to both new and existing customers in the fast-paced and changing financial services environment in EMEA. Mr. Cockayne will be responsible for expanding Envestnet | Yodlee's global sales footprint and identifying opportunities which unlock new business and revenue opportunities in the region. "The opportunity presented by Envestnet Yodlee to leverage a global market leading offering in EMEA is really exciting. I am really looking forward to helping grow our business in EMEA and help our customers succeed," said Matt.

"Matt is an experienced general manager with a proven track record of identifying key trends, building high-volume sales and revenue teams, and driving transformation while accelerating business growth," said Bill Parsons, SVP, Products and Data Analytics. "With his extensive work in management consulting and financial services, Matt brings a client-focused and deep understanding of the fintech ecosystem in the UK, EU and abroad. As our new VP of EMEA, there's no one better to help accelerate our vision in the region."

Envestnet | Yodlee is excited to have Mr. Cockayne on board and looks forward to a successful future with him.

About Envestnet



Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology enhances advisor productivity and strengthens the wealth management process. Envestnet empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver better outcomes.

Envestnet enables financial advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices. Institutional-quality research and advanced portfolio solutions are provided through Envestnet | PMC, our Portfolio Management Consultants group. Envestnet | Yodlee is a leading data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet | Tamarac provides leading rebalancing, reporting, and practice management software for advisors.

Envestnet | Retirement Solutions provides an integrated platform that combines leading practice management technology, research, data aggregation and fiduciary managed account solutions.

More than 87,000 advisors and 3,000 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest Registered Investment Advisers, and hundreds of Internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences, and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors, and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow @ENVintel.

