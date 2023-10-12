Envestnet | Yodlee Introduces SpendSignals to Empower Businesses with Real-Time Consumer Spending Insights and Peer Purchasing Behavior

News provided by

Yodlee Inc.

12 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Drawing on Billions of Transactions, Businesses Across 60+ Industries Can Draw Signals from Timely Data to Make Informed Decisions  

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | Yodlee is proud to unveil SpendSignals, a sophisticated, AI-powered solution that provides corporate and market research professionals access to real-time consumer spending insights and trends, as well as direct access to insights on shopper purchasing patterns at competitors.

With SpendSignals, market research professionals and corporate strategists can do their own no-code analysis of high quality, enriched, de-identified data spanning sales, customer retention, market share, customer life-time value and much more. Sourced from Yodlee's enriched data sets encompassing 1,600+ merchants across 60+ industries and trillions of dollars in spending, direct to consumer brands and retailers can better understand their competitive advantages, identify gaps in the market, predict consumer spending patterns, improve customer lifetime value, diagnose business issues and more.

"As the competitive race intensifies to find, capture, and retain customers, the need for robust, timely, high-quality data has never been greater," said Farouk Ferchichi, President of Envestnet | Yodlee. "SpendSignals is a powerful tool to help businesses unlock opportunities and drive growth, and we are a proud partner in enabling businesses to put that data to good work by gaining a multi-dimensional understanding of market dynamics and customer spending patterns."

SpendSignals empowers businesses to make informed decisions by enabling hyper-granular merchant-specific views by location – down to the zip code and store level along with comparing online vs in-store sales. Access to brand health metrics and insights also allow for the development of messaging that resonates with a company's target audience.

For more information, please visit https://www.yodlee.com/spendsignals.

About Envestnet
Envestnet is transforming the way financial advice is delivered through an ecosystem of technology, solutions and intelligence. By establishing the connections between people's daily financial decisions and long-term financial goals, Envestnet empowers them to make better sense of their finances and live an Intelligent Financial Life™.  With more than $5.4T in platform assets – more than 107,000 advisors, 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, more than 500 of the largest RIAs, and thousands of companies, depend on Envestnet technology and services to help drive better outcomes for their businesses and for their clients.

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). For more information, please visit www.envestnet.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (@ENVintel). 

SOURCE Yodlee Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.