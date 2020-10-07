Envestnet | Yodlee Unveils Interactive COVID-19 Spending Tracker

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | Yodlee, (NYSE: ENV), a leading data aggregation and analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services, launched a new interactive map to display key trends on American consumer spending across six industry categories. This tool provides a clear, concise visual of consumer spending trends impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and an in-depth look at how the challenging public health and economic environment is financially affecting Americans. The insights used in the interactive map will be updated weekly.

The interactive map will feature insights on the following spending categories:

Retail – all retail including online marketplaces

Discretionary – all types of discretionary categories including electronics, entertainment, home improvement, etc.

Grocery/Food Delivery – independent food delivery service providers

Food & Staples – spending at supermarkets, hypermarkets and other food retail merchants

Restaurants – dine-in restaurants

Transportation – merchants that provide transportation services via air, road or rail

The interactive spending map is part of Envestnet | Yodlee's COVID-19 Income and Spending Trends initiative. Since the onset of the pandemic, Envestnet | Yodlee has been regularly tracking U.S. consumer income and spending trends to provide a powerful tool in decision-making for businesses, individuals and the government to make informed decisions toward helping us all navigate through the COVID-19 crisis. Envestnet | Yodlee's COVID-19 Income and Spending Trends utilize aggregated and de-identified data to provide snapshots of trended patterns.

"We believe that in-depth analysis of these spending trends can be useful to inform individuals, businesses, and government agencies in their decision making as they continue to seek a return to financial stability during this public health and economic crisis," said Bill Parsons, Group President, Data & Analytics at Envestnet | Yodlee. "As we've seen since the start of 2020, the pandemic has had varying degrees of regional economic impact across the United States. With our interactive map, users are able to easily compare spending insights from all 50 states and analyze patterns and behaviors resulting from the pandemic. These insights can help with government policies and business strategy, and make sure we are supporting everyday Americans."

Envestnet | Yodlee's COVID-19 Income and Spending Trends have shed light on key spending, savings, and income trends for Americans during this crisis. The new interactive map adds a visual component to the insights, allowing users to easily view spending patterns on a state-by-state basis across the six industry categories and visualize 2020 spending trends versus 2019.

