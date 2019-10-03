Envestnet | Yodlee Unveils New Vision for Creating Hyper-Personalized Consumer Experiences at FinovateFall, Powering Next Generation of Financial Wellness Tools

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | Yodlee (NYSE: ENV), a leading data aggregation and data analytics platform for digital financial services, today completed a live demonstration of its vision for the wide ranging financial experiences that can be built leveraging its upcoming Envestnet I Yodlee Financial Insights API. The Envestnet | Yodlee Financial Insights API leverages the world's most comprehensive and accurate financial data along with actionable insights so financial institutions and fintech companies can create and deliver hyper-personalized tools to enable financial wellness for their consumers.

"Consumers are looking for tailored financial insights that help analyze personal scenarios and identify financial pain points," said Brandon Rembe, SVP of Products at Envestnet | Yodlee. "Our goal here is to provide insight driven APIs to financial institutions and fintechs so they can create more personalized apps and deliver more meaningful insights to their customers in an effort to improve their overall financial wellness. These insights also offer the potential for consumers to compare their financial behavior to those in a relevant peer group for even more custom recommendations."

While traditional banking and financial applications have focused on basic spending and budgeting tools, today's more advanced financial wellness solutions are driven by analytics and actionable insights. The Envestnet | Yodlee Financial Insights API enables financial service providers with an unprecedented opportunity to transform the consumer experience, drive digital engagement and increase their share of wallet with advanced AI-driven apps and resources. AI-driven experiences will be presented in an omni-channel environment across both digital and conversational interfaces.

With a focus on empowering consumers to reach their financial goals, the forthcoming Envestnet | Yodlee Financial Insights API will help consumers address their unique financial needs and give them increased visibility into their financial lives. Consumers can also be given the opportunity to benchmark their financial habits with AI-driven personalized recommendations based on scoring models that compare financial behavior to relevant peer groups.

The innovative new vision for creating hyper-personalized consumer experiences was revealed on-stage as part of FinovateFall 2019.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.

Envestnet Wealth Solutions enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet | Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered independent advisers ("RIAs"). Envestnet | MoneyGuide provides goals-based financial planning applications. Envestnet Data & Analytics enables innovation and insights through its Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation platform.

More than 99,000 advisors and more than 4,100 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow us on twitter @ENVintel.

SOURCE Envestnet | Yodlee