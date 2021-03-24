Envestnet Adds Industry Veterans to its Executive & Leadership Teams

CHICAGO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) announces that four experienced industry professionals have joined the firm. The new additions constitute the latest milestone in the ongoing growth and unification of Envestnet's financial wellness ecosystem.

"Adding external talent whose expertise and experience complement the dedication and goals of our internal teams is key for ensuring we meet client demand for an intelligently connected financial life," said Stuart DePina, President of Envestnet. "By continuing to invest in our people and resources across the C-suite, data and analytics, M&A, and marketing, we are positioned to deliver the future framework of financial intelligence and advice within a unified, hyper-personalized ecosystem."

The new Envestnet executive team members are:

Mary Ellen Dugan , Chief Marketing Officer: Ms. Dugan, who reports to Mr. DePina, will focus on further driving Envestnet's business and brand growth by implementing high-performance marketing strategies that align with the company's aggressive vision for expansion. She will also streamline marketing efforts across Envestnet business lines, and utilize data and analytics to optimize business and brand growth.

Prior to joining Envestnet, Ms. Dugan served as Chief Marketing Officer at technology startup WP Engine, a leading WordPress digital experience platform. She has also held marketing leadership roles at Indeed.com, where she served as Vice President of Global Marketing, and Dell Technologies, where she was Executive Director, Global Brand & Advertising.

Farouk Ferchichi , Chief Data & Analytics Officer: Mr. Ferchichi has an established track record of applying data and analytics strategies and solutions to generate differentiated customer experiences and business growth. Mr. Ferchichi, who reports to Mr. DePina, will seek to drive business growth by implementing innovative best practices for aligning, scaling, and using data, analytics, and artificial intelligence across the Envestnet ecosystem.

He previously served as Chief Data & Analytics Officer at USAA, where he managed the firm's enterprise data analytics portfolio. Mr. Ferchichi also served as Chief Data Officer and Head of BI & Analytics at Toyota North America.

The new Envestnet leadership team members are:

Jillian Munro , Group Head of Data & Analytics Technology: In this newly created role, Ms. Munro reports to Chief Technology Officer Bob Coppola , and will work closely with him to continue to strengthen investment in financial data aggregation capabilities and insights from Envestnet | Yodlee—and align them with Envestnet's wealth management ecosystem. She will also manage teams and initiatives seeking to accelerate Envestnet | Yodlee's global leadership in data aggregation, payments, credit, and wealth use cases.

Prior to joining Envestnet, Ms. Munro served as Chief Technology Officer of the startup payments platform Spreedly. She was previously Head of Technology for Fidelity Digital AssetsSM, where she was responsible for Fidelity Investments' digital currency technology.

Neel Ray, Head of Mergers & Acquisitions: In addition to overseeing M&A, Mr. Ray will partner across all Envestnet business lines to further advance the company's corporate development efforts. He reports to Chief Strategy Officer Rich Aneser , and brings more than 20 years of experience in M&A, FinTech investing, and corporate strategy to his role at Envestnet.

Prior to joining Envestnet, Mr. Ray served as Managing Director at TD Ameritrade, leading the firm's FinTech investing practice. He has also held leadership positions at Merrill Lynch, where he served as Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, and TIAA-CREF, where he was Senior Director of M&A and Corporate Development.

For more information about the Envestnet financial wellness ecosystem, and how it is helping to enable The Intelligent Financial Life™, please visit https://www.envestnet.com/intelligent-financial-life.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 106,000 advisors across more than 5,100 companies—including 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies—leverage the Envestnet platform to grow their businesses and client relationships.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com , subscribe to our blog , and follow us on Twitter ( @ENVintel ) and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Dana Taormina

JConnelly for Envestnet

973.647.4626

[email protected]

SOURCE Envestnet, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.envestnet.com

