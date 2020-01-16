Envestnet and Invesco Introduce Model Portfolios that Blend Active and Passive Management

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | PMC and Invesco today introduced seven new model portfolios — now available on the Envestnet platform — that optimize the advantages of both active and passive fund management. By pairing high-performing mutual funds from Invesco with portfolio construction and asset allocation led by experts at Envestnet | PMC, the portfolio consulting group of Envestnet, the companies have created a suite of products that may allow advisors and investors to enhance returns, improve diversification, reduce volatility and manage downside risk.

"This active versus passive debate is age-old, but our research continues to show that there are distinct advantages to both," said Ryan Tagal, director of product management, Envestnet | PMC. "It's a matter of knowing where an asset manager adds value and selecting the right manager in those cases. That's the research and due diligence that guided the development of these model portfolios. The Invesco PMC ActivePassive portfolios also include liquid alternative mutual funds, which we believe provide better protection against potential drawdowns in challenging equity markets."

The Invesco PMC ActivePassive Portfolios are designed for a variety of investor objectives and risk profiles, from capital preservation to moderate growth to aggressive. Each portfolio consists of a combination of actively managed mutual funds from Invesco and low-cost, tax-efficient index funds, all of which Envestnet | PMC has identified as best-in-breed. The Invesco PMC ActivePassive Portfolios are the only Envestnet | PMC-managed ActivePassive portfolios available with liquid alternatives.

These portfolios are an evolution of the ActivePassive suite of portfolios built in partnership between Envestnet | PMC and OppenheimerFunds. Following Invesco's acquisition of OppenheimerFunds in 2019, Envestnet | PMC's portfolio managers now have additional funds and capabilities to choose from, giving them more flexibility in how they express their investment views.

For nearly 12 years, Envestnet | PMC has been producing models that combine active and passive funds. Including these latest offerings, the company offers various ActivePassive Portfolios, accounting for $4 billion in assets under management on the Envestnet platform.

