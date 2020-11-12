Envestnet and RiskPro® Announce Enablement of Enterprises to Mitigate Regulatory Risk from Advisor-Directed Portfolios

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RiskPro and Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) announce an integration which will enable investment advisors to build and manage client portfolios with less regulatory risk. The strategic relationship between the two companies will allow RiskPro's proposal generation, portfolio construction, and automated risk surveillance software to function within existing enterprise workflows on the Envestnet unified advice platform.

"This is not just an important strategic relationship—this is something much bigger that will set a new, higher standard for investment account suitability and regulatory transparency," said Nick Scalzo, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of RiskPro. "Working together, RiskPro and Envestnet have the opportunity to provide more advisors across the country with tools that help align client portfolios with each client's individual risk tolerance—increasing the likelihood of meeting client expectations, while reducing the enterprise's regulatory risk and liability."

RiskPro's Perpetual Suitability™ software (https://www.riskproadvisor.com/perpetual-suitability), which will be offered to Envestnet's enterprise customers when the integration goes live in early 2021, helps advisors' clients determine their own Personal Risk Budget™ (PRB) using a fully documented process that clearly defines risk in terms that clients can understand—maximum annual dollar gain or loss potential. Once a client's PRB has been calculated, advisors affiliated with Envestnet enterprise customers can make investment recommendations with a 98% statistical probability that maximum risk tolerances will not be exceeded over any given 12-month period. This statistical probability applies to institutional model portfolios as well as to portfolios that investment advisors construct on their own.

RiskPro's technology allows each enterprise to set its own surveillance rules for monitoring the risk of a client's portfolio, as compared to the client's PRB, on a daily basis. Enterprise home offices and the advisors are alerted if the risk of a client's portfolio falls outside of the surveillance rules set by the enterprise, and all steps required by the home office for realignment are well-documented.

"Our strategic relationship with RiskPro will strengthen the essential advice that enterprises deliver to clients, while empowering their advisors to help clients achieve financial wellness," said Blake Wood, Senior Vice President and Director of Product Strategy at Envestnet. "We consistently seek ways to broaden the data-driven intelligence we can offer advisors, and RiskPro's technology solutions help advisors at enterprises make better, risk-managed investment recommendations for investors. This is what makes RiskPro an ideal strategic partner for Envestnet, and we look forward to the launch of our integration."

To learn more about Envestnet and RiskPro's integration visit the Envestnet Advisor Summit site for a new technology session in the coming weeks: https://www.envestnet.com/advisorsummit.

About RiskPro

RiskPro® is a revolutionary technology platform that provides risk profiling, portfolio construction, and automated account surveillance. Serving as the World's First Virtual Portfolio Strategist, RiskPro evaluates and communicates risk for investors, advisors, and home offices, utilizing a common language that is simple to understand. RiskPro was developed by ProTools, LLC., a RegTech innovator headquartered in Newport Beach, CA. To learn more about how RiskPro enables financial institutions to achieve Perpetual Suitability™, visit www.riskproadvisor.com or contact Jeff Olsen, President, at (949) 922-3764 or via email at [email protected]. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 105,000 advisors and more than 5,100 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies—leverage the Envestnet platform to grow their businesses and client relationships.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com, subscribe to our blog, and follow us on Twitter (@ENVintel) and LinkedIn.

RiskPro and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms, and are not responsible for each other's services or policies. This release should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, or firm.

