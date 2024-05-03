Envestnet Announces Finalists for 2024 Asset Manager of the Year Awards

Leading Wealth Management Platform Recognizes Industry's Top Asset Managers for Strong & Index-Beating Performances in 2023

BERWYN, Pa., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) has announced its list of finalists for the 2024 Asset Manager of the Year Awards. Now in its 20th year, the awards program recognizes high-conviction portfolio managers who exemplify excellence in investment management practices in varied economic environment and market conditions.

This year's award winners will be announced and recognized at Envestnet Elevate 2024. For more information, please visit https://www.envestnet.com/event/elevate/.

To qualify for consideration, investment strategies must have existing research and due diligence coverage by Envestnet | PMC's 28-member research and due diligence team. Nominees are sourced from a wide roster of SMAs, mutual funds, ETFs and model portfolios that are broadly accessible to financial advisors on the Envestnet platform.

"Each year this program allows us to spotlight the many exceptional portfolio managers and funds that are delivering results for advisors and their clients on Envestnet's industry-leading Wealth Management Platform. This year's finalists have truly earned their recognition by consistently setting new standards for the investment industry, amid a changing investment landscape," said Dana D'Auria, CFA, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Group President of Envestnet Solutions. "The finalists for the 2024 Asset Manager of the Year Awards have demonstrated remarkable ingenuity and performance against the backdrop of an interest-rate sensitive, and, at times volatile, market environment, and we look forward to announcing the winners at this year's Elevate conference."

The finalists were selected from a pool of top-tier portfolio managers using Envestnet's proprietary multi-factor evaluation methodology, which considers qualitative and quantitative criteria such as performance, investment process and style, composite, firm profile, tax efficiency, and customer service, among many other aspects of a manager's strategy and business.

Finalists for the 2024 Asset Manager of the Year Awards are:

Large Cap Equity

Jennison Large Cap Growth Equity SMA

Columbia Contrarian Core Managed Account

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG

John Hancock AM Fundamental Large Cap Core

Small/SMID/Mid Cap

Principal Aligned Mid Cap

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity

Baron Small Cap Fund

Principal Edge SMID Dividend Income

Global, International, Emerging Market

Causeway International Value ADR Strategy

Brandes International Equity ADR SMA

PGIM International Opportunities Fund

Specialty

Baron Real Estate Fund (BREIX)

Zevenbergen Growth Equity SMA

Fixed Income

AB Tax Aware Fixed Income Managed Account

BBH Intermediate Municipal Bond Fund (BBIIX)

PIA Intermediate Core Plus Strategy

Sustainable

Brown Advisory Large Cap Sustainable Growth Strategy

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG

TIAA-CREF Core Impact Bond Fund

Liquid Alternatives

Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Fund (EGRIX)

Vanguard Market Neutral (VMNIX)

Multi-Asset Strategist

GLOBALT innovatETF Portfolios

Sage Advisory ETF Portfolios

Award winners in each category, including Asset Manager of the Year, will be announced by Envestnet | PMC leaders Erik Preus, Group Head of Investment Solutions; Brooks Friederich, Principal Director, Investment Solutions Strategy; and Todd Rais, Principal Director of Research at Envestnet's annual Elevate conference in Phoenix, May 14-15, 2024. For more information and to register for Elevate, visit www.Envestnet.com/Elevate.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is helping to lead the growth of wealth managers and transforming the way financial advice is delivered through its ecosystem of connected technology, advanced insights, and comprehensive solutions – backed by industry-leading service and support. Serving the wealth management industry for 25 years with more than $5.8 trillion in platform assets—more than 108,000 advisors, 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 48 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, more than 500 of the largest RIAs -- thousands of companies, depend on Envestnet technology and services to help drive business growth and productivity, and better outcomes for their clients. Data as of 12/31/2023.

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (@ENVintel).

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Amy Norcini

Envestnet

[email protected]

Andrew Jennings | JConnelly for Envestnet

[email protected]

SOURCE Envestnet, Inc.