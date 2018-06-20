Envestnet Announces New Partnership with Hancock Whitney Bank

As part of the new integration, Hancock Whitney Bank plans to leverage Envestnet's automated compliance workflow for investment reviews, as well as enhanced fixed income portfolio management within a unified managed account structure. Hancock Whitney's investment professionals also have access to the integrated client portal that seamlessly integrates goals-based planning, Yodlee-powered data aggregation, and financial wellness solutions.

"Having a more unified platform across business lines improves the client experience, advisor productivity, and allows us to efficiently deploy common portfolio management solutions across all client segments from mass affluent to ultra-high-net-worth and institutional," said Hancock Whitney's Chief Wealth Management Officer Miles Milton. "With Envestnet as a strategic partner, we can devote more time to promoting a more consistent and goal-based client experience across our business segments and support enhanced advice-based client engagement. This move further advances our progress towards becoming more of an Essential Advisor—fostering a deeper relationship with clients to better understand and anticipate their evolving needs and offering guidance and solutions to life transitions that can be impactful."

Hancock Whitney Bank began making Envestnet's services available to its advisors in late August 2017 and has since completed the initial implementation of the platform to both the bank's brokerage and trust divisions.

"We're thrilled that Hancock Whitney is utilizing our platform to create a One Wealth experience—a unique custody agnostic wealth management offering. This will facilitate significant efficiencies and create excess capacity needed to power growth across business lines and client segments," said John Yackel, Executive Managing Director at Envestnet. "There are increasingly complex demands to advise and serve clients in the bank wealth space, as well as to grow businesses and effectively manage risk. Not only can advisors gain greater transparency into client's financial wellness, but our services can also enhance productivity and streamline the daily workload for wealth advisors, trust officers, and portfolio managers, freeing up time devoted to client–centric activities."

Thirty-four of the 50 leading banks use Envestnet to help design, develop, and deploy a more profitable operating model for managing their client's retail, high-net-worth, and institutional businesses. Hancock Whitney Bank is one of the pioneering banks behind the One Wealth approach. The Bank will leverage Envestnet's integrated One Wealth offering, which allows institutions to unify their platform across multiple business lines into one intelligent system.

About Hancock Whitney Bank

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Part of the Hancock Whitney Corporation financial services family, Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology enhances advisor productivity and strengthens the wealth management process. Envestnet empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver better outcomes.

Envestnet enables financial advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices. Institutional-quality research and advanced portfolio solutions are provided through Envestnet | PMC, our Portfolio Management Consultants group. Envestnet | Yodlee is a leading data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet | Tamarac provides leading rebalancing, reporting and practice management software for advisors. Envestnet | Retirement Solutions provides an integrated platform that combines leading practice management technology, research, data aggregation and fiduciary managed account solutions.

More than 87,000 advisors and 3,000 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest Registered Investment Advisers, and hundreds of Internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow @ENVintel.

