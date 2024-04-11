Envestnet Delivers Next-Level Billing Solutions to Intech Through Leading Wealth Management Platform

Envestnet's Revenue Manager Offers Asset Managers Comprehensive Suite of End-to-End, Enterprise-Class Billing Capabilities for Streamlined Processes and Elevated Productivity

BERWYN, Pa., and BOSTON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV), a leading provider of integrated technology, intelligent data and wealth solutions, today announced that Intech Investment Management LLC (Intech), a specialized global quantitative equity manager, will leverage its innovative suite of billing solutions, including Revenue Manager, which is a holistic and insightful revenue platform built for scalable performance and exclusively for asset managers.

Intech, which invests on behalf of pension funds, governments, foundations and endowments, and other institutional investors, is utilizing Envestnet's full end-to-end Revenue Manager solution for billing, accruals, payments, various automated feeds, and Envestnet's data and analytics.

"After becoming a fully independent company in 2022, we realized our legacy billing process was not well tailored for us," said Oscar Paredes, Director, Corporate Accounting, Intech. "We were looking to gain more control, and essentially to find a business partner who could help us grow our business while addressing our concerns. We needed flexibility because we had a very aggressive onboarding schedule, and Envestnet's Revenue Manager was the perfect fit. It has advanced features built in, and Envestnet's implementation team kept a steady and fast pace during onboarding – we went from the initial sales conversation to the product fully live on our end in just 18 weeks. We were comfortable throughout the process because we could see they had the right people doing the right work."

Envestnet's Revenue Manager is a comprehensive financial management software designed to streamline revenue processes for financial institutions and wealth management firms. It facilitates the efficient tracking, analysis, and management of revenue streams, enabling organizations to optimize productivity.

"We were able to move quickly with implementation because the Intech team was highly engaged and presented clean data – we view ourselves as different from our competitors because we have developed a flexible, overlap approach to implementation," said David Ritchie, Head of Revenue Manager, Envestnet. "Clients appreciate the customization benefits that our Revenue Manager solution offers; for Intech, we saw opportunities to develop a unique calculation related to cash flows that would dramatically simplify their entire billing process."

With features such as advanced reporting, customizable dashboards, and automated workflows, Revenue Manager empowers businesses to make informed decisions and drive financial success effectively.

Boston-based Redi2 Technologies, Inc. was acquired by Envestnet in July 2022, creating the industry leading revenue and billing management platform and becoming part of Envestnet's platform of technology, solutions and intelligence; Revenue Manager is one of their legacy solutions.

About Intech

Intech is a private, employee-owned quantitative asset manager investing on behalf of pension funds, governments, endowments, foundations, and other institutional investors worldwide. Having pioneered the application of Stochastic Portfolio Theory in 1987, Intech continues to seek distinctive alpha sources for clients in alternative equity, defensive equity, sustainable equity, and traditional long-only strategies. For information about Intech, please visit https://www.intechinvestments.com.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is helping to lead the growth of wealth managers and transforming the way financial advice is delivered through its ecosystem of connected technology, advanced insights, and comprehensive solutions – backed by industry-leading service and support. Serving the wealth management industry for 25 years with more than $5.8 trillion in platform assets—more than 108,000 advisors, 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 48 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, more than 500 of the largest RIAs -- thousands of companies, depend on Envestnet technology and services to help drive business growth and productivity, and better outcomes for their clients. Data as of 12/31/2023.

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (@ENVintel).

