Envestnet Elevate 2025: Registration Now Open

BERWYN, Pa., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet has opened early registration for Envestnet Elevate 2025, scheduled for April 9-10, 2025, at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV. The agenda will focus on uncovering platform best practices, building a high-net-worth practice, delivering personalized portfolios at scale, exploring opportunities to grow your business, understanding industry trends (and get CE credits!).

Advisors or home office executives who purchase a ticket will receive five additional free tickets to share with colleagues, providing an exclusive opportunity for whole teams to attend and participate at this event.

"Looking ahead to 2025, we are excited to open registration for Envestnet Elevate,'" said Molly Weiss, Group President Wealth Management Platform. "This event offers a unique opportunity to see our community come together, share insights, and build connections that drive real growth for advisors. In addition to exciting sessions focused on industry trends, we'll also feature practice management sessions to help advisors enhance their businesses. Every day, we remain committed to empowering more than 111,000 advisors who trust us to help manage over $6.5 trillion in platform assets. Envestnet Elevate is where new partnerships are built, and the growth and success of our community truly come to life."

Recognized by Investopedia, Kitces, and SmartAsset as one of the top industry conferences, Envestnet Elevate 2025 will bring together leaders from across the wealth management industry to explore the future of financial advice, showcase innovative technology, and provide valuable networking opportunities. The annual event is designed for advisors, RIAs, enterprises, and fintech professionals who are looking to elevate their practices and drive business growth.

This year's theme, "All In," in keeping with the spirit of Las Vegas, highlights Envestnet's commitment to:

Delivering on wealth management platform

Expanding partnerships

Helping improve outcomes

Driving productivity and growth

Building lasting wealth

What Attendees Can Expect at Elevate 2025:

CE Credit Sessions: Attendees of Envestnet Elevate 2025 can earn up to 6 hours of CFP and CIMA Continuing Education (CE) credit while gaining valuable insights on the latest trends and best practices in wealth management and wealthtech.

Insightful Keynotes & Sessions: Some of the industry's most disruptive thought leaders will share their perspectives on the future of wealth management and technology.

Hands-on Training: Advisors will have the opportunity to participate in interactive demos and tutorials to explore how Envestnet's platform can elevate their practices.

Networking Opportunities: Thousands of professionals from the wealth management industry will gather to exchange ideas, strategies, and experiences to foster collaboration and growth.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is helping to lead the growth of wealth managers and transforming the way financial advice is delivered through its ecosystem of connected technology, advanced insights, and comprehensive solutions – backed by industry-leading service and support. Serving the wealth management industry for 25 years with more than $6.5 trillion in platform assets—more than 111,000 advisors, 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 48 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, more than 500 of the largest RIAs -- thousands of companies, depend on Envestnet technology and services to help drive business growth and productivity, and better outcomes for their clients.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (@ENVintel).

