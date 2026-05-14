Envestnet Elevate 2026: Envestnet Unveils AI Strategy Purpose-built for the Future of Advice

AI Woven Throughout The Fabric Of Envestnet's Platform, Workflows And Data To Help Advisors, Home Offices and Asset Managers Meet Every Moment

BERWYN, Pa., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, the leading Adaptive WealthTech company, will open Envestnet Elevate 2026 on May 19th at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ, with a detailed reveal of their artificial intelligence (AI) strategy and how it is embedding intelligence and efficiency at enterprise scale with best practice governance across the full advisor experience and the workflows that matter most: from investment management and financial planning to practice management and client engagement.

At Elevate, Envestnet will showcase how AI is being infused across the entire fabric of its platform to help advisors operate with greater clarity, speed, and personalization at scale. Built on Envestnet's unique combination of unified household data, thoughtful governance, and decades of institutional reliability, the strategy is designed to help advisors unify and orchestrate their operating model to deliver more connected, proactive, and personalized advice.

"Advice is becoming more complex, client expectations are rising, and advisors need technology that helps them anticipate and meet every moment," said Chris Todd, Chief Executive Officer of Envestnet. "At Envestnet, AI is not siloed. It is intentionally woven into our full capability stack and embedded into the fabric of our platform's operating model, serving as a single system that unifies information, orchestrates workflows and delivers personalized insights into one cohesive experience. We infuse AI across workflows, data, and decisioning to enable an augmented advisory practice, combining human judgment with intelligent systems that reduce cognitive load and enable advisors to focus on higher-value client outcomes."

Built on top of an existing enterprise-grade foundation at scale, Envestnet's AI strategy is anchored by three value-driven pillars:

Unified Experiences: An AI-powered, persona-based command center serving as a unified operating layer, bringing together planning, portfolios, workflows, reporting, and client activity into a single system of insight, context and action that's tailor-made for the user – whether advisor, asset manager, or home office.



Orchestrated Workflows: AI-driven automation that aligns with how home offices and advisors do business, reduces operational friction, streamlines high-volume tasks, and enables advisors and home offices to operate more efficiently and consistently at scale.



Personalized Advice: context-informed,next-best actioning tools for use by the advisor with their customer, using AI-powered insights from the advisors' own book of business and built on Envestnet's deep household-level data spanning planning, investments, reporting, billing, and client engagement.

Underpinning the strategy is a tailored approach that uniquely examines the goals, motivations and pain points for advisors, home offices, and asset managers, to ensure an overall seamless orchestration of wealth management. Envestnet's strategy also presents a differentiated enterprise foundation that combines governance implemented in accordance with industry best practices, unified cross-platform data, and institutional scale.

Envestnet processes millions of mission-critical transactions every day and strives to bring the same level of rigor, supervision, transparency, and auditability to its AI capabilities. The company's AI advantage is powered by Envestnet's ability to unify data across its Wealth Management (UMP), Tamarac, and MoneyGuide platforms into a connected household-level intelligence layer creating a longitudinal view of the client relationship that extends well beyond isolated point-in-time interactions.

That foundation is already delivering measurable results for Envestnet's clients.

AI-Focused Discussions at Envestnet Elevate 2026 :

Thousands of wealth management professionals, including advisors, RIAs, home office leaders, broker-dealers, and asset managers, will be attending Envestnet Elevate 2026, taking place May 19-20 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ.

Attendees can learn more about Envestnet's AI-powered capabilities at sessions throughout the Elevate conference, including:

Keynote with Conor Grennan , "From Hype to Habit – Making AI Work Where It Matters Most"

Stronger Together: Turning AI Innovation into Advisor Impact, featuring Bhaskar Peddhapati, Chief Technology Officer and Rebecca Endryck, Principal Director of Product Strategy at Envestnet; and Andrea Sabet, Head of Solutions Architecture for FinServ Fintech & Capital Markets at Amazon Web Services (AWS)

featuring Bhaskar Peddhapati, Chief Technology Officer and Rebecca Endryck, Principal Director of Product Strategy at Envestnet; and Andrea Sabet, Head of Solutions Architecture for FinServ & Capital Markets at Amazon Web Services (AWS) "Unlocking Data for Impact and Performance: Data Strategy in the AI Era, Platform Trends and Solutions," featuring Tony Kukulich, Principal Director of Product and Andrew Brick, Platform Sales Director at Envestnet

featuring Tony Kukulich, Principal Director of Product and Andrew Brick, Platform Sales Director at Envestnet "The Decision Layer: The Intelligence Behind Every Confident Decision," featuring Dave Lieberman, Principal Director of Product Management and Ryan Horvath, Senior Product Manager at Envestnet

Attendees are also invited to visit Envestnet's interactive AI Hub exhibit in the Elevate Expo Hall, which provides a deep dive into how AI enhances Envestnet's solutions and intelligence for advisory businesses and clients.

The full Envestnet Elevate 2026 agenda is available at https://www.envestnet.com/event/elevate/agenda/.

"Our AI strategy is the North Star guiding the growth of the advisors we work with and represents a combination of trusted data, workflow integration, enterprise governance, and industry scale," added Mr. Todd. "The same expertise we've applied to handling millions of mission-critical transactions is what we're building into our AI so it can scale to handle the real operational complexity of wealth management."

To learn more about Envestnet Data Solutions, please visit https://www.envestnet.com/data-solutions.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is the leading Adaptive WealthTech company that helps advisors meet the moment with its comprehensive technology, insights, and industry-leading support. This empowers advisors to make smart decisions throughout every step of a client's financial life. Backed by 25 years of experience and $7.0 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is trusted by over a third of all financial advisors across many leading banks, wealth managers, brokerages, and RIAs.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and (Envestnet_).

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

SOURCE Envestnet