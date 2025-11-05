Enveyo Recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enveyo is proud to announce its recognition on the Inc. Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping businesses grow.

Enveyo named Inc Power Partner in 2025

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, logistics and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping businesses and entrepreneurs," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."

"Being recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner for the second consecutive year reinforces what we've always believed: when you empower businesses with the right data and technology, remarkable things happen," says Coby Nilsson, Enveyo's CEO & Co-Founder. "Our mission has always been to eliminate the complexity that holds logistics teams back and give them the tools to make confident, business-transforming decisions. This award reflects the trust our clients place in us, and we're excited to continue innovating alongside them."

Enveyo's mission is simple — enable businesses to make business-transforming shipping decisions by leveraging comprehensive data & integrated systems. Shippers and 3PLs of all sizes and across industries leverage Enveyo technology to power streamlined logistics operations and realize substantial cost savings.

Enveyo's advanced logistics technology platform empowers organizations to:

Unify data across their entire logistics ecosystem – Seamlessly ingest unlimited data from any system in any format, breaking down silos and streamlining technology investments

Seamlessly ingest unlimited data from any system in any format, breaking down silos and streamlining technology investments Make faster, smarter decisions – Access real-time dashboards with customizable views of shipment performance and cost analytics that drive immediate action

Access real-time dashboards with customizable views of shipment performance and cost analytics that drive immediate action Optimize every shipment automatically – Deploy intelligent business rules that select the ideal carrier, service level, and rate for each delivery, adapting instantly to market changes

Deploy intelligent business rules that select the ideal carrier, service level, and rate for each delivery, adapting instantly to market changes Elevate customer satisfaction – Deliver proactive, real-time shipping notifications throughout the delivery journey, building trust and strengthening brand loyalty

Deliver proactive, real-time shipping notifications throughout the delivery journey, building trust and strengthening brand loyalty Protect profit margins – Automatically audit carrier performance against contract terms, catch billing errors, and recover overcharges

Automatically audit carrier performance against contract terms, catch billing errors, and recover overcharges Accelerate strategic growth – Leverage complete, accurate logistics intelligence to identify opportunities and outpace competitors

Learn more about how Enveyo's suite of logistics optimization solutions help shippers and 3PLs of all sizes move their logistics forward at enveyo.com.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards.

About Enveyo

Enveyo is the leading provider of logistics data management, visibility, and shipping optimization software, helping 3PLs and shippers of all sizes like CooperVision, Zazzle, Barrett Distribution, GEODIS, and Saddle Creek Logistics, move their logistics forward through data-driven technology. From shipment analytics and automated carrier selection to post-purchase delivery experience management and freight auditing, Enveyo is the only suite deploying solutions across the logistics lifecycle. Powered by a robust, enterprise data management platform, Enveyo Insights, Modeling, Cloudroute, Alerting, and Audit solutions enable organizations to make business-transforming shipping decisions. To learn more about how Enveyo moves logistics forward, visit enveyo.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

SOURCE Enveyo