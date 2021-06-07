Envie Holdings Merger Creates Powerful Timeshare Tour and Industry Growth Solutions

Envie Holdings brings together VacationVIP & Seychelle Media, powerhouse providers of qualified leads & timeshare tours. Tweet this

Orlando-based VacationVIP specializes in delivering quality prospects and tours to the vacation ownership industry via technology-driven timeshare marketing and reservation services. The company's client list is a Who's Who of the biggest and most respected names in timeshare. While many travel industry companies struggled last year, Envie Holdings brands VacationVIP and Seychelle Media saw year-over-year growth of 330%.

Seychelle Media, also Orlando based, is a digital advertising agency built on leveraged Big Data partnerships. Through proprietary ad-tech methodologies and conversion-focused creatives, Seychelle Media provides clients with profitable, targeted leads and ecommerce marketing campaigns. Since its launch in 2014, Seychelle Media has delivered more than 6.2 million qualified leads to the vacation ownership industry. In January 2021, FACEBOOK for Business profiled VacationVIP and Seychelle Media as a compelling case study of resilient businesses that thrived through the COVID-19 pandemic. This recognition marked the fourth time Facebook has selected and published Seychelle Media marketing initiatives as exemplary case studies.

The company provides advertising and ecommerce through Facebook, Instagram, Google and other channels, leveraging the Big Data partnerships of Seychelle Media that include ORACLE, Acxiom, Personicx, TransUnion, ComScore, IHS Markit, LiveRamp and Epsilon. Seychelle Media has earned the exclusive designation of FACEBOOK Preferred Partner Agency.

Envie Holdings' executive leadership team has in-depth experience in the timeshare industry with an emphasis on sales and marketing, product development, digital marketing and communications. Invested in, and built on, proprietary technology and MarTech solutions for the vacation ownership industry, Envie Holdings is well positioned to be the de facto marketing solution for timeshare developers who seek scalable channels of highly qualified leads, tours and owner engagement and referral campaigns. Recognizing further runway and the opportunity to scale robustly, Envie Holdings projects strong company growth and expansion for the remainder of 2021 and into the future.

SOURCE Envie Holdings