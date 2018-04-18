Enview Appoints Two New Members to Its Leadership Team

"Nick and Steve are phenomenal sales and marketing leaders and a great fit for this stage of Enview's high growth. They have highly relevant experience in energy and geospatial analytics at Trimble and GE Digital. We are delighted that they have joined Enview's leadership team," said San Gunawardana, Enview's CEO.

Most recently, Nick was Senior Vice President and responsible for the North American activities of NM Group, part of Trimble. Nick has a decade of experience serving energy clients globally. Nick holds a Bachelor of Science in geospatial technology (BSc) and a master's degree in business administration (MBA).

"Artificial intelligence technology, including machine vision, is the next step in the protection of our Critical National Infrastructure," Ferguson said. "I'm excited by the ways this can be utilized by the industry and look forward to working as part of the Enview team."

Steve Rokov joined Enview from GE Digital, where he launched GE's Predix, the industrial internet platform. Prior to GE Digital, Steve was VP of Marketing and Inside Sales at Splashtop, a mobile app provider, where he helped build a $1m+ education app business. He also co-founded ArcanaNetworks, a provider of automated network provisioning software. Steve has over 20 years of international product and marketing experience in start-ups and established companies. Steve holds a Bachelor of Science in computer science equivalency (BSc).

"Enview is at the nexus of geospatial big data, deep learning, and operational insights," Rokov said. "This is an exciting time to join Enview as VP Marketing to help accelerate a truly game-changing opportunity for the energy markets."

Enview is the leader in 3D geospatial data analytics for the energy industry. The company exists to protect clients' infrastructure, as well as the communities and the environment around it, by transforming geospatial data into insights and actions. Enview quantifies human activity, infrastructure health, and changes to the natural environment to identify potential threats and prevent damage to clients' pipelines and power lines while enhancing safety and compliance. Enview uses powerful computer vision and large-scale computing to see more than the human eye.

