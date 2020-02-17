Enview Gains Momentum as Air Force Deploys AI Analytics for National Disaster Relief and Company Attracts Top Executive

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enview, a leading 3D geospatial AI company, announced today that they have entered into a contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to deploy Enview's AI analytics capabilities for use by the 60th Air Mobility Wing (60 AMW) to support their national defense-related mission need in the area of natural disaster relief.

Access to current and actionable geographic information is difficult to maintain in a rapidly changing post-disaster environment. The mission impact of this project on the Air Force and the Department of Defense will be to increase disaster response effectiveness by providing clear, current, and actionable mapping intelligence.

"We're proud to work with the Air Force to deliver new capabilities that enhance decision-making for Contingency Response and Air Mobility Operations missions. Air mobility and logistics are highly complex," said Enview CEO and Co-founder San Gunawardana. "New AI tools can help inform the selection and opening of airfields to more effectively facilitate the distribution of relief supplies."

To support U.S. National Security strategies, Enview also announced today that John Dombzalski has joined the team as Vice President of Public Sector. Dombzalski has spent the last decade supporting IT modernization efforts within government agencies and organizations across the globe. Working with U.S. agencies and allied nations, Dombzalski's focus has been on the application of geospatial and location-based capabilities to improve mission-critical outcomes, strengthen coordinated responses, and maximize efficiencies and transparency.

"I'm excited to join the Enview team. In addition to leading geospatial and AI expertise, Enview's leadership developed a deep appreciation for National Security end-users while embedded with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan. That experience gives us an intimate understanding of front line experiences and provides valuable context for how we apply advancements in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Computer Vision to solve real problems for the mission," said Dombzalski.

Enview also recently attracted former NGA Director Robert Cardillo to their Advisory Board and was chosen by the U.S. Air Force technology accelerator program (AFWERX) to deploy artificial intelligence analytics capabilities for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HA/DR) and Adaptive Basing mission planning.

Enview's 3D Geospatial AI has been deployed at TRL 9 for Fortune 500 companies for automated 3D mapping of terrain, buildings, vegetation, infrastructure, route planning, line of sight, change detection, and other bespoke requirements. The platform rapidly generates accurate 3D maps to enhance tactical and theater-level decision-making. Enview's platform is powered by artificial intelligence, 3D computer vision, and scalable high-performance computing.

Enview is the world's leading 3D Geospatial Analytics company. The Silicon Valley-based company exists to protect people and critical infrastructure, and to enhance national security by mapping the world in 3D. The Enview AI Engine reveals what was previously invisible by fusing human and machine intelligence. Enview combines expertise in remote sensing, computer vision, and geospatial big data to enable energy and government customers to see the invisible, predict future threats, and prevent those threats from becoming incidents. For more information and a demo, visit enview.com or email us at info@enview.com.

