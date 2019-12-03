Enviro-Master Services Continues Major Expansion As A CDC Report Comes Out

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An alarming report recently published by The Washington Post has heightened the resolve for Enviro-Master Services to continue their aggressive expansion program into their major target markets. These are Phoenix, Toronto, Reno, Denver, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Boston, New Orleans and New York and its boroughs and many smaller markets.

According to the Post article that cites a startling new CDC report, more than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur in the U.S. each year, and more than 35,000 people die as a result. The new estimates show that someone in the United States gets an anti-biotic resistant infection every 11 seconds, and every 15 minutes, someone dies.

The familiar bugs like E. coli and influenza and a host of others commonly make their homes in public restrooms and surprisingly even more so in large, shared eating areas. The germs lurking on toilet seats and door handles, faucets, sinks and anything else we touch in bathrooms or workplace lunchrooms are the focus of the Enviro-Master business model recognized as the leader in health and safety industry.

Enviro-Master's commercial hygiene service targets bacteria, viruses and fungi which are responsible for most infectious diseases according to Prevention's National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

The company uses Sani-Shield, a unique system that attacks the billions of pathogens living on restroom fixtures, ensuring restrooms are protected against all common diseases and viruses.

An average Enviro-Master provides unique processes and products that disinfect and sterilize surfaces that serve as breeding grounds for bacteria and viruses such as the flu, Hepatitis, Norovirus and MRSA. Enviro-Master's commercial restroom hygiene service, which is applied with EPA-registered, non-toxic products, ensures 99.99 percent of germs are killed.

Enviro-Master currently provides weekly service to more than 250 brands that represent more than 30,000 retail and restaurant locations in North America and the need is still growing.

The commercial cleaning industry is estimated at $61 billion and is growing by more than 2% per year. They have been ranked on Inc. 5000's list of America's Fastest-Growing Private companies for the past 5 years and have doubled in size in the last decade.

