Enviro-Serv Solidifies Expansion Plans in Dallas Meetings Advancing Acquisition Opportunities and Service Diversification

Enviro-Serv Inc. (USOTC: EVSV) ("EVSV") today announced solidifying its expansion plans after meetings last week in Dallas, Texas to structure a new partnership that will diversify EVSV's service offerings enabling the company to win a larger share of the approximate $45 billion in contracts awarded annually under U.S. Government General Services Administration (GSA) contracts. The Dallas meetings also advanced EVSV's previously disclosed negotiations to potentially acquire two telecommunication companies that currently provide cell phone services under a government contract. A formal announcement about the new partnership is anticipated later this week including an enumeration of the new services the partnership is structured to facilitate. The company plans to release a three-year growth plan to include a revenue objective within the next two weeks.

In conjunction with the company's new strategy comes an updated shareholder communication strategy. EVSV is transition to a new website, http://www.gsasvcs.com, a work in progress. Check back regularly to find updates as the EVSV rapid expansion strategy unfolds.

