Enviro Tech and PeroxyChem Sign a License Agreement for Use of U.S. Patent No. 10,912,321

MODESTO, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modesto, Calif. manufacturer Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc. (ETCS) has issued a license agreement to PeroxyChem for use of its U.S. Patent No. 10,912,321- Methods of Using Peracetic Acid to Treat Poultry in a Chill Tank During Processing.

Enviro Tech Chemical Services

This license allows PeroxyChem and its affiliates the rights to practice the method(s) of the '321 patent in the United States without infringing the '321 patent. During the term of this license, Enviro Tech has also indemnified each of PeroxyChem's End-User Customers location sites for infringement of the '321 patent.

The '321 patent covers intervention methods utilizing peracetic acid at an alkaline pH in a poultry processing system chill tank, further defined as a reservoir in the patent.

Enviro Tech is currently offering licensing opportunities for its patented technology. Interested parties are invited to contact Mike Harvey, CEO or Brent Bankosky, President.

About Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc.

Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc., (ETCS) a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative bromine technologies and peroxyacetic acid, delivers wide-ranging solutions that optimize operational efficiencies for keeping food and water safe and environments clean. ETCS partners with distributors to provide a complete line of EPA and FDA approved products for a variety of industries including; industrial water treatment, meat and poultry processing, food & beverage, agriculture, animal health, oil & gas, wastewater treatment and more.

ETCS holds 28 "parent" EPA registrations, 14 FDA Food Contact Notifications, and 13 U.S. patents. The '321 patent is the latest in a series of patents for Enviro Tech. U.S. Patent No 8,546,449 and 6 other patents were subsequently issued: 9,363,997; 9,370,180; 9,737,072; 9,730,443; 10,004,230, and 10,912,321. The '180 composition patent is for the world's first dry granulated peracetic acid (PAA) sanitizer product that is due for commercial release in the 3rd quarter of 2021. ETCS is privately held.

Brent Bankosky, President

500 Winmoore Way, Modesto, CA 95358

Tel: +1 209.232.2225

[email protected]

Related Images

etcs.png

ETCS

SOURCE Enviro Tech Chemical Services