Enviro Tech Chemical Services to Build New $8M Manufacturing Facility in Industrial Rail Park

MODESTO, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enviro Tech Chemical Services (ETCS) is pleased to announce a USD $8 million investment in a new chemical manufacturing facility in Levelland, TX.

In its first phase, the new facility will employ 25 people directly, with plans to provide 75 new jobs upon completion of a $5m expansion. Onboarding support will be included for all new employees through Enviro Tech's new advanced training model, which includes company trainers that focus on safety, quality, continuous improvement and manufacturing efficiency.

The new facility, residing at the Levelland, Texas Industrial Rail Park will initially process around 10,000 tons of domestically sourced raw materials a year, and will be equipped with state of the art automation, rail service, and environmental technologies. The advanced technologies include treatment and reuse of water, reuse of 90% of solid waste to recyclers, and energy saving plant designs and equipment.

Enviro Tech plans to expand its water treatment chemicals presence in Texas to include EPA registered biocides that are distributed into Oil and Gas, Agriculture, Municipal Wastewater and Food Processing markets. Additionally, this new facility will produce FDA registered no-rinse processing aids for use in the Food and Beverage industry for direct food contact. With the addition of the new site, Enviro Tech will have 3 production facilities in the U.S., all capable of producing Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) compliant products that are EPA registered or FDA approved.

"This milestone further reflects the steady progress our teams are making to bring industry-leading innovation to the marketplace," said Michael Harvey, Enviro Tech's president and chief executive officer.

Water recycling in the Permian Basin has become a critical operation over the past several years. Envirotech is poised to present environmentally conscious solutions to produced water recycling, which will help relieve stress on water disposal wells. The company is making further investments in research and development of chemical technologies and application techniques to reduce chemical consumption and increase the viability of water reuse in the Permian Basin and beyond.

The company's expansion will create new product offerings in new markets and increase production capacity alongside Enviro Tech's flagship plant in Helena, AR and corporate manufacturing facility in Modesto, CA. Upon facility completion, service companies in the Permian and surrounding areas will be able to appreciate quick shipments of high-quality chemicals, plus benefit from local expertise and technical assistance as needed. In addition, current water treatment and food processing customers will realize better transit times and increased capacity.

Harvey said this about the local Texan agencies: "We are very pleased with the level of support and commitment from the City of Levelland and its Economic Development team. Their backing has been a major factor in our decision to expand our local presence, and we look forward to becoming a key employer in the area over the next few years." Harvey concluded that a site groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for Friday, Sept. 20 at the Industrial Rail Park in Levelland, Texas.

