Enviro Tech Receives the National Organic Program's (NOP) Unanimous Vote for Potassium Hypochlorite Solution (KOCI)

MODESTO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enviro Tech Chemical Services (ETCS) is pleased to announce the National Organic Program (NOP) unanimously voted to add Potassium Hypochlorite Solution (KOCI) to the national list of allowed materials for use in organic handling.

Enviro Klor For Wastewater Irrigation Disinfection

Enviro Tech's Potassium Hypochlorite Solution (KOCl) met the NOP's requirements and was voted in favor to be NOP listed for use under Crop Management Tools and Production Aids (CT) - as a Crop Production Material (7 CFR 205.601(2)(v). By meeting these requirements, KOCl will support organic growers and their Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) water quality requirements that state: all agricultural water must be safe and of adequate sanitary quality for its intended use.

Enviro Tech is the only EPA registrant of KOCl in the United States, which they have branded as Enviro Klor™, a biocide that eliminates algae, bacteria and minerals in agricultural irrigation water systems.

Enviro Tech CEO Michael Harvey says, "We're excited about this new listing opportunity because we know growers are seeking an organic, sodium-free water treatment option that doesn't render sodic soil conditions or become phytotoxic to plants." He added, "We're confident we have an environmentally-friendly solution that meets their needs."

Growers can benefit from the KOCI solution because it contains potassium, which supports optimal plant health and vigor. Potassium is one of the three required plant nutrients needed to maintain plant growth along with phosphorus and nitrogen. Plus, Potassium does not leach through soil to contaminate ground watercourses, as does sodium. This is particularly important in arid regions such as the Central Valley of California.

Enviro Tech Chemical Services has partnered with HASA, a leading producer and distributor of high-quality water treatment products, to provide broad availability of its Enviro Klor™ product.

Harvey concluded, "We're excited about our partnership with HASA, and firmly believe this is a win-win situation for everyone. By partnering with this best-in-class sodium hypochlorite solutions manufacturer, we now have broad availability of Enviro Klor™, an organic, sodium-free, high-quality water treatment product that growers can use to protect their fields and watersheds while conserving water."

Growers attending the Tulare World Ag Expo can speak directly with staff to learn more about Enviro Klor™ by visiting Booth #2525, Pavilion B, Feb. 11-12, 2020.

About Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc.

Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc., (ETCS) a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative bromine technologies and peroxyacetic acid, delivers wide-ranging solutions that optimize operational efficiencies for keeping food and water safe and environments clean. ETCS partners with distributors to provide a complete line of EPA and FDA approved products for a variety of industries including; industrial water treatment, meat and poultry processing, food & beverage, agriculture, animal health, oil & gas, wastewater treatment and more. ETCS holds 26 "parent" EPA registrations, 14 FDA Food Contact Notifications, and 13 U.S. patents. ETCS is privately held. More information can be found at www.envirotech.com.

About the NOP

The National Organic Program (NOP) develops the rules and regulations for the production, handling, labeling, and enforcement of all USDA organic products. This process, referred to as rulemaking, involves input from the National Organic Standards Board (a Federal Advisory Committee made up of fifteen members of the public) and the public. The NOP also maintains a Handbook that includes guidance, instructions, policy memos, and other documents that communicate the organic standards.

About HASA, Inc.

HASA, Inc. is a leading producer and distributor of high-quality water treatment products used to sanitize and maintain water systems, including swimming pools, water tanks and containment vessels for recreational, industrial and municipal end markets. Founded in 1964, the company operates across six facilities in California, Arizona, Washington and Texas.

Media Contact / Mailing Address

Brent Bankosky

Chief Operating Officer

500 Winmoore Way

Tel: +1 209.232.2225

Modesto, CA, 95358

bbankosky@envirotech.com

Related Files

Press_release_Enviro Klor_NOP Listing.pdf

Related Images

wastewater-irrigation.jpg

Wastewater Irrigation

Enviro Klor For Wastewater Irrigation Disinfection

SOURCE Enviro Tech Chemical Services

Related Links

http://www.envirotech.com

