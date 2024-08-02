EnviroCure®: Unveiling the Only CIPP Liner of Its Kind

United Felts Announces the Patent-Pending EnviroCure®-Felt, Combining Unmatched Strength with Reduced Emissions

MARTINSVILLE, Va., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Felts proudly announces the re-launch of our patent pending EnviroCure felt, a pioneering enhancement in Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) technology, now with patent-pending status. As the only liner of its kind, EnviroCure felt uniquely maintains the strength of traditional CIPP liners while significantly reducing styrene emissions, setting a new standard for environmental responsibility and durability in the trenchless rehabilitation industry.

The EnviroCure®-Felt CIPP liner, developed by United Felts, mitigates onsite styrene emissions without sacrificing liner strength.

Mike Vellano, President and CEO of Vortex Companies, the parent company of United Felts, highlighted the broader impact of EnviroCure felt, remarking, "With EnviroCure felt, we are giving the industry a sustainable lining option that addresses the crucial issue of styrene emissions while ensuring our products stand the test of time. This innovation is part of our commitment to supporting the maintenance of aging infrastructure with solutions that are both effective and conscious to evolving asset owner requirements."

Matt Timberlake, President of United Felts, expressed enthusiasm about the product's capabilities, stating, "EnviroCure felt represents a significant leap forward for our industry. This made in America technology allows us to offer our clients a product that does not compromise on strength or environmental impact. By maintaining the integrity of traditional liners and significantly reducing emissions, we provide a solution that meets the rigorous demands of modern infrastructure projects without sacrificing performance."

EnviroCure-Felt uses a unique impermeable polymer coating technology to create a barrier that prevents styrene emissions, meeting regulatory standards and significantly improving job site safety. The liner is designed for ease of installation using traditional methods, ensuring that it can be integrated seamlessly into existing operations without additional equipment or training.

This re-launch follows extensive third-party testing, confirming that EnviroCure emissions are consistently below 1 part per million, surpassing industry expectations and regulatory requirements. The liner is suitable for a wide range of applications, from municipal sewer rehabilitation to industrial pipeline maintenance.

United Felts invites industry contractors, engineers, asset owners and the media to learn more about EnviroCure and its benefits at the upcoming webinar on August 13, 2024, where a detailed presentation will showcase the technology's capabilities. United Felts, committed to "UNITED TO DELIVER BIG," continues to lead the way in delivering high-quality, innovative solutions for the trenchless rehabilitation industry.

For further information, click here: EnviroCure-Felt

About Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and provides turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial, and commercial infrastructure. Vortex, along with its partners, offers the most diverse technology platforms in the industry. This includes manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems and high-speed drain cleaning tools and allows customers the opportunity to select the best fit for their system.

Operating globally, Vortex remains focused on its vision of expanding and providing a broad range of industry leading, cost-effective trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by experienced and trained personnel. For more information, go to www.vortexcompanies.com.

About United Felts

United Felts, formed in January 2024 through the acquisition of Applied Felts Inc., FerraTex Solutions, and MaxLiner, by Vortex Companies, represents a pioneering force in trenchless infrastructure solutions. As a leading supplier of Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) in the Americas, United Felts embodies a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-centricity. Celebrating the milestone of its 100,000th liner, symbolizing over 200 million feet of manufactured tube, the company showcases unwavering dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction. With a complete vertical integration from raw materials to finished goods, United Felts promises reliability and precision underpinned by the ethos "UNITED TO DELIVER BIG." For more information about United Felts please visit www.UnitedFelts.com.

SOURCE United Felts Inc