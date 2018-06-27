EnviroGrow Receives First U.S. Patent for Fully Controllable Cannabis Grow Systems

DENVER, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroGrow, the cannabis industry's foremost facility buildout solutions provider, is proud to announce the first U.S. patent (US 9,936,650 B2) for fully controllable cannabis grow systems. The original patent was filed in March of 2015.

EnviroGrow has invested over two million dollars ($2M) in the engineering of grow and lab systems for cannabis with a unique approach.

The largest barrier to federal legalization has been, and still is, large pharmaceutical companies.

The question was posed by EnviroGrow founder, Joseph Palmieri: "Why don't we utilize the same nationally recognized engineering companies that big pharma uses to design their production labs, to engineer grow rooms and extraction labs for the cannabis industry – meeting the same standards?"

Industry groups, such as the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA), the Marijuana Policy Project (MPP), and lawmakers have been actively lobbying to change this with support from the industry such as Senate Bill 280E, the Marijuana Justice Act, and H.R.1227 – Ending Federal Marijuana Prohibition (2017). These bills have been met with strong resistance, primarily due to a lack of scientific studies or research support.

"With the recent approval by the FDA for Epidiolex, a CBD-based drug to help treat epilepsy, we are pleased to announce the release of our environmentally-controlled approved cannabis grow systems to meet the strictest of federally regulated labs and production areas – which meet the same standards as any pharmaceutical-grade facility," states CEO Dan Williams.

The continuous maintenance of optimum environmental growing conditions to promote plant yield and quality is of large concern. Thus, because the EnviroGrow systems accomplish continuous and total autonomous control over environmental conditions, optimized yields and qualities are made possible. In short, EnviroGrow has developed the most advanced cannabis grow systems available on the market today for newly legalized cannabis producers and sellers.

The trend in the last three years within the cannabis industry has evolved from knowledgeable growers with small[er] grow operations to larger operations from 50,000 to 200,000 sq. ft. with large investor capital who don't necessarily understand the logistics behind high yield grow operations, often hiring multiple industry professionals to design/engineer their facilities from the ground up.

EnviroGrow is able to bridge this gap by providing a start to finish new facility build solution to fit out new client facilities, prefabricating all wall material and systems to spec, and delivering all material directly to get new facilities up and running within a matter of weeks, not months.

EnviroGrow offers a multitude of products and services including cannabis production facility design, vegetation and flower room construction, optimized dry/cure rooms, certified C1D1/D2 extraction labs, and fully engineered modular units.

For more information on EnviroGrow, to speak with a customer service representative, or to receive investor information, please contact EnviroGrow directly at (877) 710-GROW.

