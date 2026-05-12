EnviroKlean's Zero Solids Recycle® Surpasses 100 Million Barrels of Solids-Free Water Recycling; Volume Doubles in Record 10 Months

MIDLAND, Texas, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroKlean, a leading specialty chemistry and water treatment technology innovator, announced an important milestone today: Zero Solids Recycle® (ZSR®) systems have recycled over 100 million barrels of produced water without the generation of solids waste.

This achievement comes just 10 months after the company surpassed the 50-million-barrel mark in July 2025, signaling a significant acceleration in industry adoption. By doubling its total processed volume in less than a year, EnviroKlean has demonstrated the unmatched scalability of its solids-free recycling technology in the high-demand environment of the Permian Basin.

Traditional recycling methods, such as dissolved air flotation (DAF), rely on chemical reactions that precipitate contaminants into "sludge". This sludge or solids waste must then be physically removed and hauled offsite for disposal, creating significant financial, logistical, and environmental burdens. In contrast, EnviroKlean's Zero Solids Recycle (ZSR) system – powered by its proprietary EK One™ carbon-based chemistry platform – permanently sequesters contaminants "in solution". This closed-loop process eliminates sludge creation entirely with only minimal footprint and infrastructure requirements, resulting in clear, frac-ready water available for either immediate reuse or extended storage.

"Crossing the 100-million-barrel threshold in such a short window is a testament to the reliability and economic superiority of our Zero Solids technology," said Robert Rolfe, CEO of EnviroKlean. "We aren't just processing water; together with our partner, we are fundamentally changing the cost structure of the oilfield by removing the 'sludge variable' from the equation while simultaneously increasing skim oil revenue. This rapid acceleration proves that operators are moving away from legacy 'floc and float' methods in favor of our more sustainable solids-free recycling solutions."

The milestone follows a period of significant growth for the company, including the recent launch of the high-volume ZSR system in partnership with WT Oil & Gas and the recent Notice of Allowance received from the USPTO for the company's foundational Zero Solids® technology patent.

"Our ZSR systems are now deployed in both fully-manned and autonomous configurations across the Permian, serving everything from massive continuous-flow networks to smaller, autonomous systems for distributed sites," added John Williams, President of EnviroKlean. "We are grateful to our partner and customers who have helped us prove that 100% solids-free recycling is the future of sustainable produced water management."

About Zero Solids® – Zero Solids is the patent-pending technology that powers the Zero Solids Recycle® (ZSR®) system, EnviroKlean's proprietary solids-free recycling system. Working in tandem with the EK One™ carbon-based chemistry platform, Zero Solids technology enables produced water to be fully recycled for reuse without the need to generate waste solids, improving both profitability and sustainability by making the concept of solids-free recycling a reality.

About EnviroKlean® – EnviroKlean is a specialty chemical and water treatment technology innovator that delivers a comprehensive suite of water treatment solutions that protect infrastructure, improve productivity, and enhance sustainability. Powered by the proprietary EK One™ carbon-based chemistry platform, our solutions are revolutionizing the way scale, corrosion, bacteria, and oil water separation are managed across the entire produced water lifecycle. Our recurring and non-recurring water treatment solutions are available for Completions, Production & Recovery, Infrastructure (pipelines/batteries/disposal), and Recycle & Reuse applications.

Learn more at: www.ZeroSolids.com or www.EnviroKlean.co

Media Contacts: Robert Rolfe | [email protected] | (615) 414-3424

SOURCE EnviroKlean, Inc.