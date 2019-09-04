EnviroLogik Cleanses Cities Nationwide with Launch of First-to-Market Franchise Opportunity

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With communities and businesses becoming more aggressive in their fight against drain and sewage problems caused by FOG (fats, oils and grease) and other organic matter, EnviroLogik, the expert in commercial drain line and odor control solutions, is set to pave the way to stronger, healthier and more conscious city systems. Not just an industry leader, but an industry disrupter, EnviroLogik is positioned to see massive growth as the brand announces the launch of its first-to-market franchise opportunity, with plans to open more than 250 franchise locations by 2025.

EnviroLogik uses proprietary, naturally effective products to solve drain and odor issues in commercial spaces, including buildup of fats, oils and grease (FOG), starch, sugars and odor-causing compounds that commonly cause blockages in both commercial drains and city sewers. United Kingdom native and entrepreneur Aziz Tejpar recognized the need for businesses to have access to effective, environmentally friendly, affordable services as more communities continue to aggressively combat wastewater issues through compliance regulations. No stranger to the industry, Tejpar originally bought the rights to franchise the bioremediation company Environmental Biotech in the United Kingdom, where he used his passion for green solutions and business knowledge to turn the company into a huge success. He then purchased the entire Environmental Biotech company, including US headquarters, lab and production and global distribution in over 12 countries. Backed by more than 30 years of experience, Tejpar is launching the proven Environmental Biotech franchise system in the United States under the name EnviroLogik.

"At EnviroLogik, we are committed to providing support for business owners, facility managers and municipality employees by giving them the opportunity to run a more efficient operation through preventative services and naturally-effective products," said Tejpar, Founder of EnviroLogik. "We are excited to create partnerships with passionate operators that will help us solve business operational challenges, reduce city wastewater issues and improve quality of life in communities across the nation."

Using state-of-the-art bioremediation technology, the company utilizes live bacteria to consume the substances in commercial drains that cause blockages at the source. EnviroLogik's services are non-toxic and effective, allowing restaurants and other facilities to comply with local regulations prohibiting FOG, sugars and starches from entering the sewer systems, while also providing odor control.

"This is an industry that isn't going anywhere because it cannot be replaced by automation," said Ron Bender, Vice President of Franchising at EnviroLogik. "Instead of standing by while a clogged drain develops, our services give businesses the opportunity to prevent backups in the first place. This saves money, but most importantly, keeps business flowing and saves valuable time."

To aid in its nationwide growth, EnviroLogik is currently seeking qualified franchise partners with a passion for eco-friendly remedies and community involvement, who exhibit strong entrepreneurial skills and business acumen. Backed by years of experience in distribution and franchising in both the U.S. and the UK, EnviroLogik offers potential franchisees a unique opportunity to capitalize on a first-of-its-kind concept that has a massive demand and untapped market. The total investment range to own an EnviroLogik franchise is $100,000 - $250,000. With a flexible business model and modern administrative systems, EnviroLogik provides potential franchisees with a best-in-class business opportunity. Potential franchisees can expect to become cash-flow positive quickly, and the opportunity to invest in additional territory when ready.

To learn more about the EnviroLogik opportunity, visit www.EnviroLogikFranchise.com.

About EnviroLogik

Founded in 2019 by entrepreneur Aziz Tejpar, EnviroLogik is a revolutionary FOG (fats, oil and grease) and odor control expert, rooted in eco-friendly and naturally effective products. With compliance regulations becoming strictly enforced in cities across America, EnviroLogik provides its clients with affordable, naturally effective products that will prevent fats, oil and grease build up, and promote a healthier community. Headquartered in Bradenton, FL, EnviroLogik is backed by a team with more than 70 years' experience in franchising and distribution. To learn more about EnviroLogik, visit www.EnviroLogikFranchise.com.

