Environ® Skin Care Receives 2019 "Top Medical Skin Care" Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Award

On capturing the winning votes for "Top Medical Skin Care" in the 2019 Aesthetic Everything Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards, Carol and Rob Trow said, "Environ is honored to have won the award of "Top Medical Skin Care". We, along with the founders, DR. DES FERNANDES, VAL CARSTENS, our R&D department, and our extraordinary USA team, are proud of the recognition as the most efficacious products for the appearance of more youthful-, healthy-looking and beautiful skin."

Environ Skin Care has received over 100 other recognitions for outstanding products worldwide. It was awarded the Swiss Vitamin Institute seal, verifying the strength and effectiveness of their vitamin A moisturizers and serums. The brand is favored and lauded by international skin care therapists, dermatologists, beauty editors, top film stars and super models. DermaConcepts was awarded "Top Skin Care Distributor" and Rob Trow was recognized as "Top CEO". "We are so appreciative of and honored by the recognition of our colleagues in choosing us for these prestigious titles," said Rob and Carol Trow.

ABOUT Environ Skin Care/DermaConcepts

The catalyst for Environ® Skin Care products' success in America over the past 25 years is its exclusive USA distributor, DermaConcepts. The research and results-oriented skin care company is owned and managed by Rob and Carol Trow. Carol Trow, B.Sc., RN, has 20 years of experience in marketing and practice enhancement for plastic surgeons, cosmetic dermatologists, lawyers and CPAs. Rob Trow is widely recognized as an authority on skin care, having published hundreds of articles on the topic. He earned a bachelor's degree, multiple masters degrees and did doctoral studies at Harvard University.

CONTACT

Environ Skin Care/DermaConcepts DermaConcepts.com

Phoebe Malles Ward

pmalles@lippetaylor.com

212-598-4400

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. With a decade in business, Aesthetic Everything website displays profiles for thousands of aesthetic professionals and companies holding memberships and over one million engaged social media followers, the company connects device manufacturers, physicians and patients. Aesthetic Everything® also publishes Beauty Wire Magazine, an invaluable resource with over 1 million subscribers. Additionally, each year Aesthetic Everything® hosts the glamorous Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards.

Media Contact: Vanessa Julia, CEO, Aesthetic Everything, 310-754-0257, vanessa@aestheticeverything.com, https://madmimi.com/p/1f619c

SOURCE Aesthetic Everything

Related Links

https://aestheticeverything.com

