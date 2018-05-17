Environment & Energy Report Awarded Product of the Year From Environmental Leader

ARLINGTON, Va., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Environment today announced that its news service Environment & Energy Report was named an Environmental Leader Product of the Year. Launched in October, Environment & Energy Report offers global coverage of the most pressing topics impacting businesses, including climate change, chemical regulation, energy policy, and air and water pollution. The Environmental Leader awards recognizes excellence in products that provide companies with environmental, sustainability, and energy management benefits.

"We're honored to be recognized by Environmental Leader for our Environment & Energy Report," said Rachael Daigle, News Director, Bloomberg Environment. "Our team of reporters and industry experts work tirelessly to deliver a best-in-class product that enables our subscribers to stay on top of international, federal and state laws, policies, and regulations impacting their organizations and clients."

Winners were awarded top honors based on scores from a panel of distinguished judges. Specifically, Bloomberg Environment's Environment & Energy Report was recognized as the leading objective and informative news resource on key issues, regulatory developments, and topics surrounding climate change, air pollution, water, chemicals, waste, and energy. The news service provides organizations with the latest need-to-know news, ongoing updates of key issues, extensive primary source content, and expert guidance.

"With a highly respected and critical judging panel and a strict set of judging criteria, entrants face an extremely high bar to qualify for an award," says Tim Hermes, publisher of Environmental Leader parent company, Business Sector Media. "This year's winners represent the industry's very best, who not only delivered top-notch entries, but continue to drive innovation and progress in the areas of sustainability, energy and the environment."

Master practitioners from 20 companies including Best Buy, Kellogg, Marriott, and Tesla, were among the prestigious panel of judges that reviewed the product and project nominations and appointed winners. One of them noted, "When it comes to managing environmental and energy matters, companies need accurate and timely news, regulatory updates, and industry analysis to support sound decision-making and resource allocation. This product does an excellent job of this, and has some useful innovations such as personalization of content delivery, access to source documents, and a podcast channel."

Winners of the Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards were formally announced and recognized during an awards ceremony at the Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference, held May 15-17 in Denver.

About Bloomberg Environment

Bloomberg Environment provides a suite of environment and occupational safety news, research, analysis, and assessment solutions that enables organizations to comply with federal, state, and international laws and regulations. Bloomberg Environment's extensive network of environment, energy, and safety reporters and industry experts delivers news and analysis from across the globe on legislative and regulatory developments, court and administrative decisions, compliance news, government policies, and international standards. For more information, visit https://www.bna.com/ehs/.

About Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today

Since 2006, Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today's websites and daily email newsletters have provided the definitive and objective voice in reporting on business-related energy, environmental, sustainability, and energy and energy management issues. Visit: www.environmentalleader.com/ or www.energymanagertoday.com/

About the Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today Product & Project Awards

In its sixth year, the Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards recognize excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, or in corporate projects that improved environmental, sustainability or energy management and increased the bottom line. It is a five-point rating system designed to offer companies feedback and recognition. For a complete list of winners, visit www.environmentalleader.com/ or www.energymanagertoday.com/

