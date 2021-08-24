Environment- friendly Characteristics, Extensive Use in Protective & Decorative Applications to Propel Powder Coatings Market during Forecast Period: TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powder coatings have gathered immense traction in the coatings industry, especially to impart protection to substrate surfaces and enhancing their aesthetics. Thermosetting powder coatings were extensively used in coating appliances, where the objective is to protect them against abrasion, chemical degradation, corrosion, fading, and wearing due to environmental exposure.

Advancements in equipment used for applying coatings notably in electrostatic sprays have enriched an array of products and have opened new opportunities for the powder coatings market players to cater to a wide-cross section demand. New chemistries incorporated in powder coatings include range of polymers to boost the storage criteria and performance of the products, notably in terms of reduced volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions. The versatility of powder coatings across various types of surfaces has underpinned the sales in end-use businesses in general metals, automotive, and medical industry, find research analysts at TMR.

All these macroeconomic & microeconomic factors and trends in applications are expected to propel the powder coatings market at a CAGR of 6% from 2018 to 2026.

Key Findings Powder Coatings Market Study

Advancements in Products Chemistries Meet Performance Requirements in Key Applications: The powder coatings market ecosystem has steadily expanded with the growing array of products based on thermoset and thermoplastics. A number of polymer systems in thermoplastic powder coatings is polyvinyl chloride, polyolefin, polyvinylidene fluoride, and nylon, with polypropylenes finding widespread use. Advancements in chemistries have driven powder coatings market players to develop products with better durability, mechanical performance, and superior weatherability. The weatherability is key to fueling the demand for epoxy-based powder coatings. These characteristics have been utilized extensively in architectural applications. Furthermore, in recent years, the demand has risen on account of recent buoyancy in general metals segment, as research on powder coatings market finds. The rise in the use of powder coatings in automotive sector has also spurred revenue generation in the past few years.

Powder Coatings Market: Key Drivers

Growth of end-use industries and focus on improving esthetics and durability of substrate surfaces in products are propelling powder coatings market

Rise in demand for coating metals in various manufacturing industries has expanded the growth avenues for chemical companies in powder coatings market. Emerging economies have witnessed notable expansion of manufacturing industries.

Powder Coatings Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific held majority of market share in 2017. Rise in demand in China , Singapore , Malaysia , Vietnam , and Japan to offer sizable opportunities to chemical manufacturers in the powder coatings market.

held majority of market share in 2017. Rise in demand in , , , , and to offer sizable opportunities to chemical manufacturers in the powder coatings market. North America holds a sizable market share, with the widespread demand underpinned by the need for coatings that meet regulations on emissions from the paint & coating industry

holds a sizable market share, with the widespread demand underpinned by the need for coatings that meet regulations on emissions from the paint & coating industry Latin America to expand at a promising pace during the forecast period of 2018 – 2026, increasingly fueled by the rising demand for coatings in the automotive sector

Powder Coatings Market: Key Industry Participants

Some of the prominent players in the powder coatings market are Sherwin-Williams Company, DuluxGroup Limited, BASF SE, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., The Valspar Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., The Sherwin-Williams Company, and Akzo Nobel N.V.

Powder Coatings Market: Segmentation

Powder Coatings Market, by Type

Thermoset

Epoxy



Polyester



Epoxy Polyester Hybrid



Acrylic



Others ( includes Silicones and Urethanes)

Thermoplastics

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



Nylon



Polyolefin



Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Powder Coatings Market, by Coating Method

Electrostatic Spray

Fluidized Bed

Powder Coatings Market, by Application

General Metals

Metal Furniture

Agriculture, Construction, and Earthmoving Equipment (ACE)

Automotive

Architectural

Appliances

Others( includes Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF), Plastic, and Glass)

Powder Coatings Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India



China



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

