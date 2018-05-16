Environment & Sustainability 2018: Top Technologies - Global Market Projected to Progress at a Promising Pace

Use of sustainable and smart technology solutions have potential to rectify the over exploitation of natural resources and environmental concerns. These solutions will help in enhancing air quality control, solid waste management, improving water and wastewater treatment.

This report focuses on the technologies from E&S sector which will impact multiple industries, applications, and regions. Technologies were chosen after weighing the importance of these issues carefully. The selection of the technologies is made using TechVision's proprietary selection process and methodology. Criteria like funding, the market potential of the technology, regional adoption, the technology's disruptiveness, megatrend impact and patenting activity, were considered while assessing each technology.

The study offers in-depth strategic analysis of 10 important technologies including Mobile Desalination, CCUS, Smart Water Grid, Agriculture 2.0, Landfill Gas Recovery, Zero Liquid Discharge, Wastewater Nutrient Recovery, Atmospheric Water Generation, Aeroponics and Battery Recycling.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Top 50 Technologies - Methodology

1.2 Top Technologies in Environment and Sustainability, 2018

1.3 Key Trends in Environment and Sustainability Cluster 2018

1.4 Key Findings- Environment and Sustainability



2. Mobile Desalination

2.1 The Global Market is Projected to Progress at a Promising Pace

2.2 Funding Activities are Focused on Solar-Powered Mobile Desalination

2.3 Improved Water Productivity Yield Across Industrial Sectors

2.4 Innovator Ecosystem

2.5 Trends Toward Reduction in Energy Consumption



3. CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage)

3.1 CCUS Technologies are Considered a Crucial for Meeting Global CO2 Emission Reduction Targets

3.2 The US has the Strongest IP Portfolio Trend

3.3 Increased Government Support for EOR will have a Significant Impact on the Oil and Gas Industry

3.4 Innovator Ecosystem



4. Smart Water Grid

4.1 Technology Disruptiveness

4.2 Funding is Focused on Development of Real-Time Monitoring of Water Infrastructure

4.3 Market Potential

4.4 Innovator Ecosystem



5. Agriculture 2.0

5.1 Technology Disruptiveness

5.2 High R&D Investments in Novel Farming Systems and Midstream Technologies

5.3 Market Potential

5.4 Innovator Ecosystem



6. Landfill Gas Recovery

6.1 Technology Disruptiveness

6.2 Funding and Patents

6.3 Market Potential

6.4 Companies to watch



7. Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD)

7.1 Zero Liquid Discharge Reduces Adverse Environmental Impacts and Promotes Sustainability

7.2 China and the US are the Leaders in the ZLD IP Landscape

7.3 Chemicals and Power Generation Sectors Lead ZLD Adoption

7.4 Key Innovators



8. Wastewater Nutrient Recovery

8.1 Technology Disruptiveness

8.2 Funding and Patents

8.3 Market Potential

8.4 Companies to Watch



9. Atmospheric Water Generation

9.1 Technology Disruptiveness

9.2 Funding and Patents

9.3 Market Potential

9.4 Companies to Watch



10. Aeroponics

10.1 Growing Population and Rapid Urbanization Drive the Adoption of Aeroponics-based Farming

10.2 China and US are the Leaders of Aeroponics IP Landscape

10.3 Versatility in Type of Crops Grown and Automation of Farms will Play a Key Role in Widespread Adoption of Aeroponics

10.4 Key Innovators



11. Battery Recycling Technologies

11.1 Technology Disruptiveness

11.2 Funding and Patents

11.3 Market Potential

11.4 Companies to Watch

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/83jgk3/environment_and?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/environment--sustainability-2018-top-technologies---global-market-projected-to-progress-at-a-promising-pace-300649747.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

